Early diagnosis and significant advances in treatment can reduce

CLEVELAND, Ohio, USA Thanks to early detection and continuous improvement in treatments, lung cancer should not maintain its reputation as one of the deadliest diseases, according to a global health expert from the Cleveland Clinic.

“This is a very exciting time in the field of lung cancer,” says Khaled Hassan, MD, a lung cancer oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “In addition to advances in surgery and radiotherapy, great advances have been made in systemic therapy over the past two decades with the introduction of immunotherapy, targeted therapies and antibody-based therapies along with conventional chemotherapy options.”

Dr. Hassan sees World Lung Cancer Day as an opportunity for people to speak openly about lung cancer and encourage people at risk to get screened. He states: “We should share the idea that the earlier a disease is found, the easier it is to treat, and even if it is found late, there are now many new effective treatment options.”

Focusing on the importance of regular check-ups, the oncologist says studies show lung cancer deaths can be reduced by 20% if people between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoke 20 packs a day a year and who currently smoke or have quit smoking within the last 15 years, have an annual low-dose axial tomography (CT) examination of the chest.

However, an oncologist is quick to point out that non-smokers and young people can also develop lung cancer, which is often caused by specific genetic mutations rather than the cumulative DNA damage caused by smoking.

Medical advances



According to Dr. Hasan, advances in medical oncology over the past two decades mean that treatment is now much more personalized than in the past. Instead of looking at cancer from a histological perspective, experts now look at disease at the molecular level, looking for specific DNA mutations that cause cancer and that can be targeted with specific drugs.

At centers such as the Cleveland Clinic, lung cancer patients are treated by an interdisciplinary team in which physicians and radiation oncologists, thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, and other lung cancer specialists work together to create a treatment plan that provides the best possible outcomes for patients . .

To determine the most appropriate treatment, doctors consider three factors. “First, we will determine the type of lung cancer and the molecular characteristics of the disease. Next, we will look at the stage of cancer, from stage 1, which is localized, to stage 4, in which the cancer has metastasized or spread. Third, we will consider the current health status and circumstances of the patients, such as whether they are suitable for surgery.”

If the disease is detected early, in stage 1, and the patient is otherwise healthy, surgical removal of the tumor is the preferred option, the oncologist says, as it gives the best chance of removing all cancer cells so that the cancer does not die. not return. According to Dr. Hassan, surgery is curative in about 80% of stage patients.

1. If a patient is unable or unwilling to have surgery, they will most likely be given a form of targeted radiation such as stereotactic body radiotherapy.

For stage 2 and 3 lung cancer, surgery or radiation therapy is followed by systemic therapy, which has seen great advances over the past two decades, according to Dr. Hasan. In stage 4, when the cancer has spread to other organs, surgery or radiation therapy will not matter and the treatment will be in the form of systemic therapy.

In terms of advances in systemic therapy, Dr. Hassan says chemotherapy has been the treatment of choice for many years, but three advances have greatly expanded treatment options. The first occurred in the early 2000s, when experts discovered that many types of lung cancer are due to specific gene mutations. As these mutations are identified, oral drugs targeting each of them have been developed, and as more mutations are identified, new drugs continue to be developed.

The second breakthrough came with the development of immunotherapy drugs in the mid-2010s. These drugs are well tolerated and have fewer risks and side effects than chemotherapy, for example, because they use the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. “Put simply, cancer cells usually hide from the immune system, but immunotherapy drugs work to make them identifiable and available so they can be destroyed,” he says.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent the third advance. In them, antibodies with chemotherapy drugs attached to them circulate in the blood and bind to specific receptors on cancer cells. Once attached, they release chemo drugs into the cell to destroy it. The advantage of this method is that it only affects the cancer cells, rather than subjecting the entire body to chemotherapy treatment.

The specialist notes that while these new treatments, along with regular screenings, can help significantly reduce cancer deaths, prevention remains key.

“It is well documented that many cases of lung cancer are associated with years of tobacco use. Encouraging people to quit or never start smoking, including cigarettes, tobacco chewing, hookah, and vaping, would substantially reduce lung cancer incidence and mortality. “, he concludes.

