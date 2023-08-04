Dwayne Johnson, Meryl Streep and other Hollywood stars donate millionaires to support actors and screenwriters in Huelga

08/03/2023



various hollywood stars Each donated a million dollars or more to support actors without work for Huelga, who began in May, informed the charitable foundation of their union.

Film and television production in the United States has been shut down since May as the Film Actors Union (SAG-AFTRA) and film and television screenwriters battled demanding better pay and protections against the threat of artificial intelligence.

a group of celebrities that includes George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Oprah WinfreyAmong others, he announced that he would contribute a million dollars or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s fund supporting the actors in Huelga.

Over the past three weeks, the for-profit foundation has raised more than $15 million to help “Miles” actors facing financial hardship, the foundation said in a statement.

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently registering more than 30 times our normal number of emergency assistance requests,” the statement said. Courtney B. VancePresident of the Foundation.

according to the statements of the President of SAG-FTRA, Fran Dreschercollectors the new York Times86% of the 160,000 union members earn less than $26,500 a year.