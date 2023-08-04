Dwayne Johnson broke gym rules and scared him with his personal anger: “It’s huge”

Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘La Roca’After a successful career marked by iconic action films like ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Fast and the Furious’, he is one of the most admired actors in Hollywood, whose franchises he returns to post his career. have come Disagreement with Vin Diesel,

The actor has won over fans with his charisma and naturalness and has spoken and shared honestly about his past experiences. suffocating depression When I was just a teenager.

Before becoming an actor, Johnson devoted himself professional wrestling in wwe Eventually, in 2019, he decided to retire to focus on his film career. However, keep practicing strict exercise routine To keep your curvy body in shape, you do some exercises which can result in weird and unusualAs you can see on the top video.

Now Dwayne is back to show how important it is for him to exercise and it’s seen running in the gym Equinox Luxury Fitness Club is located in Aventura (Florida) just 30 minutes before closing time.

The actor was so energetic and wanted to practice sports that, with nothing but getting off the flight, he hurriedly headed to the gym skipping the registration process,

“Lego con dos personas y, un mimbro del reception team was remarkable impressed with this trip And I have to go to them”, said a source page six Who said that when a member of staff said that he had to go to the actor and ask him to register, the listener said: “but he’s too big,

When staff contacted Johnson to register, the source said La Rocca apologized and explained that “in fact i had a good exercise“After a long flight.

After the record and frantic training, Dwayne took the opportunity to greet and take photos with the many fans gathered in one place.