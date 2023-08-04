Dua Lipa wears the prettiest metallic summer 2023 dress you can find at Zara

dua lipa know that he Heat has reached its zenith. Wants to fix it last more than a year and if the dress that still holds the charmeuse This The trend that has us hanging over the head. Speaking of serious trends, I have to admit that one of them is metallic pizza, Because yes, this season, among the clothing options to wear, the brightest are those that have triumphed both at Fashion Week and in street style.

British singer Dua Lipa confirms it with her eternal beach holidays, which have been turned into their own fashion shows. This week we’re wearing a printed mini bikini, a beautiful silk shirt dress, a red crochet dress and flat sandals from Blumarine’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection, among other summer items. Of course, in addition to complementing the designers who defined this fashion season.

How to wear a metallic dress in honor of Dua Lipa?

on this occasion barbie siren i bet for one metallic dress design of those who rise color champagne pink, With a cut cut at the waist with a drop. Let us tell you that the dress trends for spring-summer 2023 decide metallic This is what it is today at its peak, the reality is that your style is a reflection of it Resort 2024 Collection by Diesel, that confirms Metal Screen Trend go ahead there Summer 2023.

The singer teamed it up with a golden and ringed eslebon collar. As far as her beauty look is concerned, I kept a casual aesthetic with medium length hair and makeup with burgundy accents on the lips.

This trend has been present in the collections of companies like versace, It has included it in its pre-fall 2023 season. This will continue through 2024 with brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Balenciaga and Chanel pioneering an aesthetic that proposes a step beyond minimalism.

Zara Has a Version of Dua Lipa’s Metallic Dress

zara

The trend that started on the catwalk has become more accessible and close to the editions Metallic dresses that Zara includes in its seasonal options. It will be enough to find the right occasion to adopt it, such as a party that lasts from afternoon to evening or an event with friends. like lo ha hecho dua lipaThe key is always to find the right accessory and balance it with a cute look that doesn’t have too many excesses.