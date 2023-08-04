Drake Bell Heads To BB Auditorium On August 11th!

* Beloved singer and actor will next perform at Auditorio BB on 11th August.

*The first time it was present in our country, a special relationship was formed, which will be repeated again.

Ciudad de Mexico, August 03, 2023.- Drake Bell has always been linked to the Reflectors. He started his career at the age of 5 and from there he could not separate himself from the sets or cameras. His innate charisma has managed to win over different audiences of all ages, but there is no doubt that his big breakthrough came with the Nickelodeon cult series. drake and josh,

With Josh as a perfect Mancuerna, Drake created his own suave in several chapters that became classic television shows. I went where his other great skill was on display: playing the guitar. From the outset it was destined for great things as its first recital was in charge of Roger Daltrey, the legendary vocalist of The Who.

time passed and drake and josh ended but the bond with the whole of Latin America ended. One day, when it was believed that Drake would give a concert in Mexico City, there was an uproar. It’s time to do the same this time on 11th August at 9:00 PM on Auditorio BB. A night full of rock, rockabilly and pop where Drake will enthrall the audience with his great charisma and amazing personality. Smiles and nostalgia are guaranteed.

