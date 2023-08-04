“Dominicans conquer the fashion industry abroad”. listin diary

The Dominican Republic, within its territory, has a large number of talented personalities from the fashion industry. However, there are others who have chosen to represent the country from other destinations. The talents, who attract foreign eyes thanks to their dedicated works, demonstrate at every step what this Caribbean island can offer. Know their names:

manuel mendez

Internationally renowned for creating captivating photographic editorials, having her own take on fashion and authoring the styles of great celebrities. Dominican Manuel Mendez has managed to carve out a niche for himself in such a competitive industry. She was fascinated with fashion from an early age Seek inspiration by iconic designers like Oscar de la Renta, They were signs of the promising destiny that was being written for him. So say celebrities like Beyoncé and Melissa Ford, who are among Mendez’s clients. However, he has, on more than one occasion, demonstrated his inclination towards the boyish style.

Manuel Mendez, Dominican designer

In this category, celebrities such as Stormi Webster (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), Royalty Brown (daughter of Chris Brown) and Blue Ivy (daughter of Beyonce) are part of the amazing clientele that the Caribbean brings with it. He has collaborated with brands such as L’Officiel Russe and H&M and PRITCH, in addition to directing the styling of ad campaigns such as Reebok in 2021. Showcased your valuable knowledge on the subject for further confidence and growth as a fashion critic. Which he did in front of the camera.

jeanette limas

Jeanette Limas is one of the promising talents of Dominican fashion. Driven by his fascination for the arts, he began to develop his talent for design at local institutions. Later, she specialized at the Parsons School of Design and the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2015, she founded her eponymous brand, where designs featuring elegance and drapery would become her watchword. His collections have been featured in several international fashion weeks, such as those in Puerto Rico and New York.

Janet Limas, Dominican designer.du soleil photography

In 2022, Limas became the first Dominican woman to participate in the American program Making the Cut, where she managed to achieve a notable position thanks to her design skills and good fashion eye. Currently, model and television presenter Clarissa Molina and actress Bo Derek are some of the recognized celebrities who have been allowed to see the Dominican designer’s Luciendo Las creations.

Hiandra Martinez

Another of the names highlighted in the foreign language is Hiandra Martinez. And that’s why, after her debut on the international catwalk with the French fashion house Saint Laurent, the model’s career needs nowhere to go. With the brand, it also starred in an advertising campaign and became the first Dominican woman to achieve this feat. After that, the works of Martinez, along with other well-known brands, did not wait.

Her appearances at shows for Ralph Lauren, Dior, Versace, Chanel and Valentino were key elements that helped highlight the promising avenues opened by the young model. In addition to her work on the runway, she has graced the covers of Vogue Mexico, Vogue Russia, Purple and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as appearing in campaigns for houses such as Fendi, ETRO and Moschino. For her outstanding work, the Dominican woman was selected by models.com as one of the top 50 models in the world. A distinction that has contributed to demonstrating once again that Martínez is one of the most dedicated people of the moment.