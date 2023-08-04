Doja Cat to headline Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023

The event marks Victoria’s Secret’s first return to the big screen since its last televised fashion show in 2018.

This Thursday (3), Harper’s Bazaar revealed that doja cat will be the main attraction of Victoria’s Secret World Tour , The event, which is part fashion show and part documentary, will air on Prime Video on 26 September.

“Victoria’s Secret has been a fun and favorite brand for me since its inception, and I still love to say that today,” Singer said. “It has been an incredible experience to be part of a global event like the Tour.”

Marking Victoria’s Secret’s first return to the big screen since its last televised runway show in 2018, fans of the fashion house will be introduced to VS20, a group of 20 creatives from around the world who have collaborated for the newly conceived edition. Collaborated with Brand. of his famous parade.











According to the publication, Doja also took part in the design action, helping conceptualize her looks for the special presentation, including a futuristic latex model she designed with the brand’s team and its creative director . Brett Allen Nelson,

“Since this tour is a celebration of the creators’ strengths and unique talents, we really wanted to convey that message through this visual,” Told the artist. “Wearing these pieces made me feel very powerful and confident, which is very important to me.”

“My idea of ​​what makes me beautiful, sexy and confident has evolved a lot over the years, but I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself.” where did it go. “To me, sexy means being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped me connect with it.