Doja Cat returns with her fans after Trifulka: Asi Suena ‘Paint the Town Red’, Su Last Sensillo – Music

This summer we may hear the latest from Doja Cat. your final offer has been called ‘paint the town red’ , a very disruptive project that he has almost completely taken over the reins of. In this way, the Americans give a gift to their fans, with whom they have had a complicated relationship lately.

american self An excerpt has been added to your followers on Twitter., Along with the blood-soaked video, we hear the notes of the theme for the first time, which contrast greatly with the image. Now, with the videoclip we already have, we see that this disruptive trend has been translated into the audiovisual realm, with very dark scenes that break with the establishment. Doja Cat plays a very important role, as her entire aesthetic is betrayed, in addition to directing: “It is based on three paintings designed by Doja CatEach scene in the video is a re-creation of the paintings. Last month, Doja Cat featured on the cover of Sensillo while chatting with her followers on her Instagram Live and hinted at her new song.

The launch of this Sensilo came at a critical time for the artist. After announcing his tour, which will begin in the autumn, I won with many of his followers, with an exchange of comments that went viral on the network. The American caught the spark with a sentence that offended his most loyal: “my fans don’t call themselves fools, This is what it means if you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or a ‘kitten’ you have to give up your phone and get a job To help your priests”.

After the controversy, the effect on the number of followers of the artist on the social network was visible. lost 200,000 followers in one day, because the message was clear, Les Gustava in such behavior. Now, esto en mano de estos que el sensillo leleg a las cota que que doja cat waits, por lo que vermos si or la han han han pardon, o si, por el contrario, han alighted from the car of his music decided to.

Lyrics to ‘Paint the Town Red’ via Genius:

yeah bitch, i said what i said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

bitch, i said what i said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

it will take me a long time to settle

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

It’ll take me a lot to settle (yeah, yeah)

Where is my happiness all your sorrow

i put a good cock in my kidney

This Margiele doesn’t come with any jealousy

my illness doesn’t come without a cure

i have a lot of fun without hennessy

all they want is my love and my energy

you can’t fuck without punishment

bitch, i’ll be alright if you call me

i’m going to shine one more time

believe me i have magical foresight

you will see me sleeping in court

you’ll see me eat ten more times

Oops, you can’t take that bitch anywhere

oops i look better without hair

Uh, there’s no sign that I can’t smoke in here

Uh, give me a chance and I’ll be there (yeah)

yeah bitch, i said what i said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

bitch, i said what i said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

it will take me a long time to settle

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

It’ll take me a lot to settle (yeah, yeah)

Said pop make money, now you try, bitch

sister, you can use correction with a new vigor

I don’t need a big facility or a new accessory

i don’t need a new fan because my bua likes it

I don’t have to wear a wig to like you

I’m a two time bitch, you didn’t know I’d win?

throw a shot like you’re trying to have a food fight

I bet all my opposites are waiting for you to be me

Said I got drive, I don’t need a car

money is really all we long for

I’m doing things they ain’t seen before

fans are not fools, but extremists

i’m a monster, god

what to fall i haven’t seen a horse

you fell for the hoax, better cite the source

fame ain’t something i don’t need anymore

‘Cause, bitch, I said what I said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

bitch, i said what i said

I’d rather be famous

i let it all take over my mind

I don’t care, I paint the town red

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

it will take me a long time to settle

mum, he’s the devil

she’s a bad little bitch, she’s a rebel

he put his foot on the pedal

it will take me a long time to settle