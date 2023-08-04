News

Doja Cat, Hailey Bailey, Bebe Rexha and all the songs you need to know this week

Welcome to our Weekly list of the best new music – including big singles, top tracks from our favorite albums and more. This week, Doja Cat goes ferocious, Hailey Bailey shines in her debut solo single, and Bebe Rexha and David Guetta bring us back to the 2010s with a dance-pop anthem. Plus, new music from Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera, James Blunt and more.

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red” (YouTube)

Hailey Bailey, “Angel” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “One in a Million” (YouTube)

Kali Uchis feat. El Alfa & JT, “Munequita” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera feat. Grupo Firme, “El Amor De Su Vida” (YouTube)

Fade, “Vente Conmigo” (YouTube)

Jordan Ward & 6lack, “Mustard” (YouTube)

Natti Natasha, “No Stop” (YouTube)

La Donna, “Paloma No Vuelve Amar” (YouTube)

Alejandra Guzman, “Milagros” (YouTube)

Tova Bird, “This Is Not Me” (YouTube)

Lauv, “Love You Like That” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “Paris” (YouTube)

James Blunt, “Beside You” (YouTube)

Paopao feat. Daleks, “Iprudence” (YouTube)

Danna Paola, “Tenemos Que Hublar” (YouTube)

Junior H & Grupo Firme, “El Petrocinador” (YouTube)

Wilco, “Evicted” (YouTube)

Semisonic, “The Rope” (YouTube)

James Arthur, “Blindside” (YouTube)

Le Seseraphim feat. Demi Lovato, “Eve, Psyche and the Bluebird’s Wife” (YouTube)

Fauzia, “La La La” (YouTube)

Mavika feat. Khazali, “Empty House” (YouTube)

††† (Cross), “Invisible Hand” (YouTube)

Tones & I, “The Greatest” (YouTube)

The Story So Far, “The Big Blind” (YouTube)

The Front Bottoms, “Clear Path” (YouTube)

Lil Kayla, “Twenty-Three” (YouTube)

Dj Loaf feat. Tennie & Chickichizzi, “Please Don’t Go” (YouTube)

Rob49 feat. Scilla Baby and Tay Bee, “Mama” (YouTube)

