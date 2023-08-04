News

Documentary on the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | series and movies

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 3 5 minutes read

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp, 60, and Amber Heard, 37, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, more than a year after the court case was broadcast live on TV. three episodes of depp v. heard Will be available from 16th August.

The platform released a trailer for the documentary on Wednesday, which, according to a synopsis, “examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial (echo) by TikTok.”

The description states: “Showcasing the two testimonies side by side for the first time, this series explores this global media phenomenon, which questions the nature of truth and its role in our modern society.”

watch the trailer:

According to an article on Netflix, depp v. heard “It aims to present a neutral view of what happens when the court of public opinion tends to cloud reality”.

remember the case

The jury returned a verdict on June 1, 2022, mostly in favor of Depp. The actor won all three defamation charges related to a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations, though she didn’t name him in the article. He was awarded an additional $10 million in damages, and Heard won one of his three defamation counterclaims and received $2 million in damages.

The actress gave an interview nbc news Shortly after the verdict, in which he discussed the trial and said he did not “blame” the jury: “I don’t blame them, I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they owe him.” You know. He’s a brilliant actor.”

The actress began appealing the verdict a month later, and Depp responded by appealing his own over the next few months. In December, Heard confirmed that she and Depp had reached a settlement and both dropped the appeal, and that they considered the decision.

“I finally have an opportunity to free myself from what I have been trying to give up for more than six years and on terms that I can agree to… I have made no admission. It is a matter of concession.” There are no restrictions or restrictions. There will be jokes about my voice in the future,” said Heard, who will pay Depp $1 million as part of the deal, which she will donate to charity.

1 of 45 Carla Diaz and Felipe Becari confirm their engagement is over – Photo: @gabrielccorreia

Magazine Says 2 of 45 Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Have Been Split Since January — Photo: Instagram

3 of 45 Vittoria Strada and Marcella Rica announced the end of their engagement on 5 July. They were together for four years – Photo: Playback/Instagram
4 of 45 Alexandre Negrao and Elisa Zarzur announced the end of their relationship in July, after a year together – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
5 of 45 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello – Photo: Playback/Instagram
6 of 45 Singer’s advice confirms the end of the relationship between Luan Santana and Izabella Cunha – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
7 of 45 Avril Lavigne and Tyga – Photo: Getty Images
8 of 45 Luciana Jimenez and Renato Brea announced their termination in April – Photo: Clayton Felijardo/Brazil News
9 out of 45 Former BBBs Larissa Santos and Fred Bruno announced their termination on 05/26 on their social networks. This relationship lasted for about four months. Photo: BrazilNews
10 of 45 Frank Aguiar and his wife, Caroline Aguiar – Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews
11 of 45 Gui Araújo and Caroline Lima ended their three-month relationship in May – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram
12 of 45 Preeta Gil and Rodrigo Godoy – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram
13 of 45 Mariana Goldfarb and Cow Raymond – Photo: Playback/Instagram
14 of 45 Luciana Jimenez and Renato Brea end their relationship – Photo: reproduction on Instagram
15 of 45 Caroline Menezes and Musunzinho – Photo: Playback/Record TV
16 of 45 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2020 – Photo: Getty Images
17 of 45 Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth – Photo: Getty
18 of 45 Liminha and Fernanda Fueza – Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@gabrielcardosofoto
19 of 45 Angela Bismarchi and Wagner de Moraes – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram
20 of 45 Projota and Tamara Contro – Photo: Clayton Felijardo/BrazilNews
21 of 45 Rafael Cardoso and Vivian Linhares – Photo: Instagram
22 of 45 Marcelo Viana and Nicole Bahls – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
23 of 45 Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle announced their separation on March 21 after 7 years of marriage. They are parents to 4-year-old Zoe – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
24 of 45 Gabi Martins and Lincoln Lau announce separation in March 2023 after abusive relationship comes to light
25 of 45 On March 15, Joana Sanz, the wife of Daniel Alves, arrested in Spain, announced the end of the relationship – Photo: Getty Images
26 of 45 On March 9, Juliana Paredella used social networks to confirm the end of her relationship with football player Luis Fabiano – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
27 of 45 Hariani Almeida and DJ Netto announced the breakup at the end of February – photo: reproduction of Instagram
28 of 45 The marriage between Fabiana Carla and Diogo Mello ended on February 3 – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
29 of 45 On February 2, at the beginning of the second month of the year, Andressa announced the definitive end of her marriage – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
30 of 45 On January 31, 2023, Thiago Negro, better known as Primo Rico, announced the end of his marriage to content creator Camila Ferreira – Photo: Reproduction Instagram
31 of 45 Rafa Kaliman and Jose Loreto were together for 7 months until the end of the relationship was announced – Photo: Lucas Ramos/BrazilNews
32 of 45 Bela Gil and Joao Paulo Damasi have split after 19 years of marriage. Together, they are parents to Flor Gil, 14, and Nino Gil, 6 – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
33 of 45 Tania Mara and Tiago Piquillo – Photo: Playback/Instagram
34 of 45 Natalie Mega and Fabio Porchat were married in 2017, but the relationship ended because of her desire to become a mother and the presenter’s opposition to having children – Photo: reproduction Instagram
35 of 45 Thales Bretas and Silva secretly romanced together, but the relationship ended after the couple visited Fernando de Noronha in January – Photo: Caio Cades/Disclosure
36 out of 45 Actors Mariana Javier and Diego Braga broke up in February. The former couple were together for three and a half years and even lived in the same house during the pandemic
37 of 45 Mac Zack and Carol, who are Isabel’s parents, split earlier this year after six years of marriage – Photo: reproduction/Instagram
38 of 45 Erica Januza and Juan Nakamura broke up in January after almost three years together. The actor and actor, who is the son of actress Carole Nakamura, were neighbors and fell in love
39 of 45 GOT7’s JAY B and YouTuber PURE.D – Photo: Instagram
40 of 45 Thomaz Costa and Tati Zaki have split after seven months of dating – Photo: Instagram
41 of 45 Alves and Gustavo Benedetti ended the relationship they started on the BBB even before the end of the reality show – photo: reproduction
42 of 45 Jesus Luz and Aline Campos ended their relationship definitively, in March, after a second chance – photo: reproduction Instagram
43 of 45 Murilo Hough and Nicole Mello were together for a year, and broke up in May – Photo: @imluislopes – reproduction/Instagram
44 of 45 Billy Porter and Adam Smith announced the end of their six-year marriage on July 5 – Photo: Getty
45 of 45 Matty Healy and Taylor Swift – Photo: Getty Images

More than 30 splits have already been announced in the celebrity world this year.

(tagstotranslate) Johnny Depp

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 3 5 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Adidas and Yeezy raise $437 million from Grupo Milenio

4 days ago

The 10 Best Songs of 2023, According to Rolling Stone USA

June 15, 2023

Hailey Bieber flaunts her slim figure with the latest trend, a wrinkled and ripped trikini

3 weeks ago

Find out what a one cent coin is so you can take it to Venice and discover the location of a famous movie

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button