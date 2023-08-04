Documentary on the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | series and movies

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp, 60, and Amber Heard, 37, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, more than a year after the court case was broadcast live on TV. three episodes of depp v. heard Will be available from 16th August.

The platform released a trailer for the documentary on Wednesday, which, according to a synopsis, “examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial (echo) by TikTok.”

The description states: “Showcasing the two testimonies side by side for the first time, this series explores this global media phenomenon, which questions the nature of truth and its role in our modern society.”

watch the trailer:

According to an article on Netflix, depp v. heard “It aims to present a neutral view of what happens when the court of public opinion tends to cloud reality”.

remember the case

The jury returned a verdict on June 1, 2022, mostly in favor of Depp. The actor won all three defamation charges related to a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations, though she didn’t name him in the article. He was awarded an additional $10 million in damages, and Heard won one of his three defamation counterclaims and received $2 million in damages.

The actress gave an interview nbc news Shortly after the verdict, in which he discussed the trial and said he did not “blame” the jury: “I don’t blame them, I really understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they owe him.” You know. He’s a brilliant actor.”

The actress began appealing the verdict a month later, and Depp responded by appealing his own over the next few months. In December, Heard confirmed that she and Depp had reached a settlement and both dropped the appeal, and that they considered the decision.

“I finally have an opportunity to free myself from what I have been trying to give up for more than six years and on terms that I can agree to… I have made no admission. It is a matter of concession.” There are no restrictions or restrictions. There will be jokes about my voice in the future,” said Heard, who will pay Depp $1 million as part of the deal, which she will donate to charity.