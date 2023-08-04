Do sudden weather changes affect health?

Over 61,000 people died in Europe last summer due to the heat wave. Spain became the second country with the highest number of deaths from this cause

This momentary episode of lower temperatures is unlikely to signify a truce, a pause in a trend in which heat waves are predicted to increase in frequency and intensity, with direct implications for well-being. Climate change is already affecting the health of many people, especially the most vulnerable, who are less adapted to temperature changes.

The data is clear. In the summer of 2022, the hottest summer in Europe on record, 61,672 premature deaths due to heat on the continent, according to a study conducted by ISGlobal and published last July in the scientific journal natural medicine.

Know more Meteorology. The heat gives a brief truce with the arrival of the trough: this is a phenomenon that will lead to a sharp drop in temperature. The heat gives a brief truce with the arrival of the trough: this is a phenomenon that will lead to a sharp drop in temperature.

In absolute terms, the country with the most heat-related deaths for the entire summer of 2022 was Italy, with a total of 18,010 deaths, followed by Spain (11,324 deaths) and Germany (8,173).

Various epidemiological studies have shown that extreme temperatures directly affect mortality, mainly due to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

A very high temperature can cause an insufficient physiological response of the body. thermoregulation systemas well as the loss of water and electrolytes, which affects the functioning of various organs.

Generally, a healthy person can tolerate a change in core temperature of about 3ºC without changing their physical and mental state, but exposure to excessive temperatures can cause serious health problems, especially in vulnerable individuals. In addition to dehydration, sunstroke, seizures or decompensation heatstroke This is one of the main risks, as it can cause multiple organ problems, seizures, and even coma.

the most vulnerable people Heatstroke includes “the elderly, children, addicts, and those who suffer from chronic pathologies or take medication,” explains Guadalupe Fontan, coordinator of the Research Institute of the General Council of Nurses, who elaborates that the symptoms of the disorder are “reddening of the skin.” headache, confusion, dizziness, nausea, and even loss of consciousness.”

Since 2004, Spain has National Plan for Prevention of Health Effects of Excessive Temperaturesthe purpose of which is to reduce the potential effects associated with high temperatures in summer.

Among other measures, the plan sets temperature thresholds for each province and warning signs indicating the risk of increased mortality associated with high temperatures.

According to the Ministry of Health, the risk of death from high temperatures increases with a probability of 95% from 9.1% to 10.7% for every degree above the threshold set for each province. In Asturias, this threshold is set at 26ºC, while in Córdoba this figure is 41.5ºC, because in addition to what the thermometer shows, various factors are taken into account.

For Jaime Martínez-Hurtaza, a researcher at the Department of Genetics and Microbiology at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), it is important to keep in mind that this expected drop in temperature “is punctual because temperatures rise again over the weekend.” .

This temperature fluctuation does not pose a health risk, he explains. “The drop in temperature will be something like a temperature return to a very reasonable level. In Galicia, we have fluctuations of more than 10 degrees in one day, from 26 to 13 degrees, and this does not create any problems that I know of. No, I believe that such a situation creates noticeable health problems when it comes to the transition from extreme temperatures to a more “livable” range, ”he notes.

What seems clear is that “for the first time we feel that we are entering a new phase, that we have already reached a new situation of no return, when everything is starting to unravel a little. And this coincides with El Niño. , pumping heat and moisture, making everything even more visible,” he says. And concludes: “The combination of heat and humidity is even worse than high temperatures alone, as it makes the environment unbreathable and sets off many cycles of pathogen transfer.”