DIET FOR THE ELDERLY | This is the recommended menu for people over 65 who have increased their Consumption.

A diet you should always do this with the hands of a specialist who can guide you in all steps to follow. Mindfulness or mindful eating diet, 16/8 intermittent fasting, flexitarian diet.





Diet for microbiota care and those that avoid ultra-processed are the most recommended by the European Medical Institute for Obesity (IMEO) in the tenth edition of their “TOP 5 Best and Worst Diets for Weight Loss in 2023” because they not only promote a healthy lifestyle, but also help you lose weight. from 1.5 kg per week to 6 kg per month.

diet for the elderly

From Ministry of Consumption presented guidance from the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition on healthy and sustainable nutrition in nursing homes and day centres. this diet based on the Healthy Diet Guidelines document and sustainable for the general populationand takes into account main weaknesses and needs this particular population group.

Dietary advice for the elderly

3 servings of vegetables per day: preferably fresh. They provide the body with many nutrients such as carbohydrates, fiber, folic acid, vitamin C, calcium, and iron.

2nd and 3rd Fruit Servings: consume them whole, avoiding juices due to the amount of sugar they contain.

3 and 6 cereal servings: whole grains and whole foods while minimizing the consumption of foods made with refined flours.

3 and 4 servings of milk and dairy products.

products such as olive oil also recommended; He water should be the first choice of fluids, followed by coffee, tea, infusions and carbonated water without sugar.

Weekly Diet Guidelines for Seniors