Diet 1 to 3 days to make up for excess and deflate if you’re on vacation

We have the antidote for beach bar excesses. But don’t think that by having it you will be able to use it as a medicine every time you go beyond what is healthy. This is not a way to feed yourself or heal your body from the start. The idea is that these excesses are something exceptional that you can counteract with this detox diet. “Following a healthy detox diet without complications is always possible given that ultimate goal: cleanse and detoxify our body. In situations of excessive eating, especially on certain days, such as summer, the body gives us a series of touches: we feel heavier, more tired, and even sleep poorly. It is at this point that you can go on a detox diet, ”explains Dr. Mar Mira, co-director of the Mira + Cueto clinic.

Thanks to an expert, we know that this type of diet cannot be done for more than 1 to 3 days without medical supervision, since everyone has conditions that must be described in detail when the body is subjected to a significant change in diet for a long time in order to avoid contraindications. Of course, these cleansing diets should be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle it enhances the effect, so that on the day or days we put it into practice, we should avoid smoking, not overuse any medication, manage stress well, not overuse very intense exercise, and avoid alcohol and junk food.

For a balanced diet, the expert recommends eat 5 times a day which help us control appetite and food anxiety. You can also go on a fast to stimulate the body to start its self-cleansing mechanisms without investing your energy in digestion, but at Mira + Cueto clinic they consider the transition to this system more risky and advocate adjusting the diet from the same way of building a healthy diet, i.e. . based fruits, vegetables and nuts, foods rich in nutrients and antioxidants. “Following these guidelines, a detox diet will help us get rid of harmful substances, toxins that accumulate in our body and disturb our balance and its normal functioning,” explains Dr. Mar Mira.

Detox plan 1 to 3 days

Along with the recommendations we have already mentioned, the nutrition experts at the Mira+Cueto Clinic urge us not to abuse the sun by limiting sun exposure and constantly using topical and oral sunscreens, as well as taking care of the health of the digestive system by taking probiotics so as not to feel heavy all the time. With all this, you just have to follow this letter body cleansing menu and make up for the excess.

Breakfast . It’s perfect to start your morning with unsweetened green tea, a slice of pineapple, and a bowl of whole grain cereal with skim milk.

. It’s perfect to start your morning with unsweetened green tea, a slice of pineapple, and a bowl of whole grain cereal with skim milk. Morning . You can choose between two medium kiwis with low fat yogurt, whole wheat toast with turkey and fresh cheese, natural grapefruit juice and two cereal pancakes, or coffee with skim milk and a whole grain cereal bar.

. You can choose between two medium kiwis with low fat yogurt, whole wheat toast with turkey and fresh cheese, natural grapefruit juice and two cereal pancakes, or coffee with skim milk and a whole grain cereal bar. Food. For the first course, a rich puree (for example, pumpkin cream), and for the second course, we recommend following these recommendations:

-Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday: protein. It can be chicken, turkey, beef, white fish, blue fish, shellfish, soy or egg.

-Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: carbohydrates. It can be potatoes, whole grain pasta, brown rice, beans, peas or corn.

– Garnish should be exclusively vegetable. You should not accompany food with bread.

Snack . You can choose between two medium kiwis with low fat yogurt, whole wheat toast with turkey and fresh cheese, natural grapefruit juice and two cereal pancakes, or coffee with skim milk and a whole grain cereal bar.

. You can choose between two medium kiwis with low fat yogurt, whole wheat toast with turkey and fresh cheese, natural grapefruit juice and two cereal pancakes, or coffee with skim milk and a whole grain cereal bar. Dinner. As an appetizer, bet on hearty mashed potatoes, and as a main course, always protein with a side dish of stewed vegetables, baked, grilled, salad … From proteins, choose chicken, turkey, veal, white fish, blue fish, shellfish, soy beans or eggs.

-For desserts: choose low-fat natural yogurt.

If you don’t skip a single meal, you will be able to control your anxiety, you won’t starve, and all your nutritional needs will be more than met. And if you add exercises 3 times a week (run, walk, or go to the gym) and drink at least 1.5 liters of water per dayyou will amplify the effect of the diet and you will be able to deflate and feel much lighter, freed from toxins.