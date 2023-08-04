did you talk more? Tiziano Ferro and the artist who punished his career with controversial statements

Who doesn’t remember the uncomfortable moment the Italian singer had to go through tiziano ferroRather than anger the Mexicans.

Despite the fact that he publicly apologized (according to information from EFE) saying: “I just want to say that I am very hurt and sad because of this, it is true”, he has not forgiven her. .

The statement I made in an interview for Che Tempo Fi, an Italian program of the RAI series, happened 17 years ago and is still fresh in the memory of some people. And it is no less, if you deny that Mexican women are some of the most beautiful in the world.

“It is not possible to say that Mexican women are the most beautiful in the world, in all cases they have a moustache. I understand and feel it, but they also know it”, says the singer.

Therefore, the Italian could not even set foot in the country and even some internet users thought that this thing led him to the downfall of his career.

However, he is not the only artist who has had his career punished for “talking too much” and here we present some of them.

Ojala que tras las announcements, grouping of yahritza y su escensia Don’t run away with a single fate.

The American rapper, who was one of the most influential people in his gender in the 2000s, has spent the past seven years serving his career sentence.

In 2016, the tour and concerts were cancelled, although at first it was believed that this was due to health problems, then stated that the reasons were unclear.

In addition, brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga broke millionaire contracts with the singer last year, all because of his anti-Semitic statements. He was also criticized for “defending” Hitler because he had invented the autopisthus and the microphone.

La Princesa del Regional Mexicano has been heavily criticized for declaring that it is 25 percent Argentine.

Her priest, Pepe Aguilar, came to the defense of her little one and said in a broadcast on his Instagram account that Angela’s paternal grandmother was Argentinian, that the singer’s mother would be 50 percent Argentinian, and that is why Angela announced that she was 25. % are from Argentina. That country

But some users did not forgive the Mexican, mainly because it was said after the championship of the Argentine football team at the World Cup in Qatar.

It should be noted that the rivalry between Mexico and Argentina originated or intensified during the World Cup.

The Argentine singer was profaned on the basis of a comment I made regarding the defeat of the Mexican team at the Qatar World Cup during her performance at the Coca-Cola Flow Fest.

During one of his presentations he said: “¿Eston tristes por que kho gaya?

Therefore, Christian Nodal’s duo did not play their concert in Puebla, which is why the theory immediately arose that the Mexicans did not thank them for their joke about the selection.

Spanish singer and presenter, Mónica Naranjo, in an interview with Rolling Stone España magazine, slammed her career for making some absurd statements.

Monica tried to succeed in the country at the age of only 17, in 1997 she had already gained considerable fame. The Mexicans had received it with open arms and moreover they were part of the water at the end of their careers.

However, the Spanish say that thanks to him, Mexicans stopped listening to ranchera music and “filled a hole” in the music industry; Other artists emerged who copied his style.

These statements punctuated the Spanish career, few still remember the words that ended with the singer’s image in the Aztec land.

The list of artists who have caused controversy because of their statements would be endless, but other examples are: Justin Bieber, Lindsay Lohan, J Balvin, Justin Timberlake, among others.

