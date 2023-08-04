“Depp Vs. Heard” Is A Documentary About One Of The Cases That Most Revolutionized Hollywood – El Chorillero

Update: 04/08/2023 18:18

August 4th, 2023

The case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard revolutionized Hollywood after the widespread defamation lawsuits the actors faced. Such was the media impact that it was aired on television and will now have its own documentary series on Netflix.

“More than 200 hours of live retransmissions during the match”, announces the series trailer and adds: “viewed, commented on and shared by millions”.

Next on August 16 will be the premiere of “Depp Vs.” Heard” where the most controversial moments that happened in court will be reviewed which started in April 2022 and ends in June. The jury declared both the actors liable for defamation.

In addition to analyzing the judicial strategies and complaints presented by the actors, the documentary will emphasize the effect of the case on social networks and the actors’ followers.

“This series compares both testimonies for the first time and explores the verdict that devastated Hollywood and its ramifications for social networks,” Netflix announced in trailer details.

Although it does not mention the involvement of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, the documentary promises to analyze the most symbolic moments of the trial.

The legal struggle between Depp and Heard led to the fact that the actress published an article in The Washington Post where she asserted herself to be “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Although she did not mention Johnny Depp, who was her ex-husband, the actor decided to initiate legal action for defamation.

In the end, both were found guilty of defamation and eventually reached a settlement where Heard would have to pay Depp one million dollars. The actor assured that he will donate a part of this payment to 5 charitable organizations.(NA)