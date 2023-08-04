Demi Lovato participates in Korean musical and drives the web crazy

K-pop group Le Seseraphim released a preview of their remix of their biggest hit ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ earlier this Thursday (3/8). The song features a special guest appearance by Demi Lovato, much to the surprise and delight of fans.

The new edition of Hit Hits is streaming this Friday. ‘Eve, Psyche and the Bluebird’s Wife’ was slated for release in 2022 on the group’s debut album ‘Unforgive’. With a unique tune and infectious choreography, the song soon became a hit amongst the masses and became a TikTok challenge.

Celebrating the success, the group released the first remix of the hit, which featured participation from South Korean rappers Bibi, Mirani and Camo. The new version, which now includes Demi, took fans by surprise.

You can tell from the teaser that some new lyrics have been added to it. “I see it written on your face, yeah / I know you wanna taste a little, yeah / You know I’ll put you in your place / You’re crawling on the floor, begging me for more are”, (I see it written on your face / I know you want a taste / You know I’ll put you in your place / You’ll be crawling on the floor, and begging), Demi sings in the preview. Is.

It was enough for the fans to wait anxiously for the release. “The remix is ​​out with Demi Lovato, let’s celebrate”, one profile celebrated. “It was out of nowhere. I love you Demi Lovato, I love you,” another declared.

Thrilled, one fan said that, with the teaser, “Demi Lovato killed half the fans”. “It is not possible that I am actually living Demi Lovato and KPOP. My sweet dream of years ago coming true and still with Le Seseraphime. I’m on cloud nine,” said another fan.

Flirting with rock in his new productions, Americana’s return to pop was another cause for celebration. “Demi Lovato, I love you for giving me a piece of pop this year”, one Brazilian observed.

And, even though only 23 seconds are available, many people have already ripped the song. “I can’t stop listening to the preview. My God, Demi Lovato feat. Le Seraphim. If it’s a dream, please don’t wake me up.”