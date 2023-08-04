David Guetta and Bebe Rexha release ‘When Love Takes Over’ sequel in their new collaboration: ‘One in a Million’ | LOS40 Dance

Be on your way to becoming one of the greatest associates of David Guetta like to outdo other dignitaries chris willis or sia, Talk baby rexa The French DJ has recently signed a new collaboration, with which he will try to conquer the sales list again as he already did with I Am Good (Blue), published in 2022.

both just submitted One in lakhs And we can say without fear of error that this is the sequel to when Love Takes Over, the world hit that the artist published with Kelly Rowland in 2008 and which made a splash. And after many hearings we can even say that we are facing an even more complete subject.

David Guetta revisits this amazing project 15 years later one love To recapture the sound and feeling and apply it to a new song in collaboration with Bebe Rexha Your fifth support if you don’t decline the accounts

It’s been 8 years since they started as a music duo with intense chemistry Hey Mama (2015), It took some time before they met again. i was with in 2018 say my name with j balvin y Family With Afrojack and Nicki Minaj. They parted ways due to the pandemic but the detonator of their musical gift was already signed in a few years I am good (blue) in 2022 and one in a million now (2023).

As of now, neither has confirmed whether the song will be part of a more ambitious project by the American or it will be a song focused on the end of summer market, as was the case with its predecessor, which is a single today. It is one of the most listened topics.

In fact, both artists have been in charge of giving clues about this collaboration during the past few weeks, finally, their subject was published in the first days of August, contributing to the song. In the summer so that the party can continue on the dance floor.

One in a Million Songs by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

ah you are mine

You are one, one, one in a million for me

it’s like someone lifted you out of the sky

maybe i met you for a reason

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time

Is this heaven now? Am I dreaming? am I dreaming?

You are one, one, one in a million for me

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time

(Oh)

you made me speed through red lights

yes i’m on my way

we do it because it feels right

yes you got me

High

i tripped and fell in heaven

No lies

I stumbled and fell in heaven in your eyes

in your eyes, in your eyes

in your eyes, in your eyes (in your eyes, in your eyes)

in your eyes

You are one, one, one in a million for me

It’s like someone picked you up from the sky (somebody picked you up from the sky)

maybe i met you for a reason

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time

Is this heaven now? Am I dreaming? am I dreaming?

You are one, one, one in a million for me

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time

Is this heaven now? Am I dreaming?

Is this heaven now? am I dreaming?

You are one, one, one in a million for me

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time

You are one, one, one in a million for me

And I can’t believe we’re both alive at the same time