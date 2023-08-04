COVID cases are on the rise in Miami-Dade

MIAMI .- For those who think that COVID-19 This is already “gone”, it is not yet time to cancel the precautionary measures. New report from the Ministry of Health Florida shows a significant increase in cases, with no less “alarming” statistics in Miami-Dade .

The Florida health agency’s most recent report shows 1,695 cases of the virus were reported in Miami-Dade County, the highest in the state for the week of July 14-20.

This brings to 1,564,026 the cumulative number of people affected by COVID in Miami-Dade since the pandemic began in 2020, among an estimated population of three million residents, indicating that more than half of the residents of Florida’s most populous county had the disease.

Broward, Miami-Dade’s neighbor in South Florida, also experienced a rebound with 841 cases. Hillsborough County, which has jurisdiction over the city of Tampa, then comes in third place with 682 reports of people stricken with the virus. .

The Florida Department of Health recorded about 10,000 new cases in the state in the week ending July 20. The week before, the agency had counted more than 9,500 people.

The report indicates that over the past five weeks, the number of COVID cases reported by sector authorities has steadily increased. In fact, the latest data can be considered the first increase in the number of cases in the summer season.

Health professionals have calculated that the increase in the number of people affected by COVID may be due to the increase in the number of social and family gatherings in the summer, especially around the 4th of July holiday.

Similarly, they do not rule out that the extreme heat of recent weeks has contributed to more people congregating in their homes and other cool places where the virus can circulate faster.

Another factor included in the report concerns vaccinations. Interestingly, as the number of cases increases, the official report notes that the number of doses of vaccines being administered is decreasing.

Only 950 doses were registered between July 14 and 20, compared to more than 1500 at the beginning of June.

Some experts stress that in addition to vaccinations, personal protection measures such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding large groups of people are still a good option.

They also urged Florida residents to be aware of populations at higher risk of hospitalization, such as children and people aged 65 and over.