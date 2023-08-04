COVID-19: why some have more complications from the disease, according to UNAM

COVID-19 continues to be the subject of research at universities such as UNAM (Cuartoscuro).

Despite the end of the pandemic COVID-19SARS-CoV-2 is still the subject of a study by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and many other training centers around the world.

The experts of the Higher House of Teaching analyze the possible causes of the disease, including Jorge Zavala Hidalgo department of atmospheric sciences. The specialist emphasized that the results of the investigation indicate that arsenic, cadmium, mercury and zinc are not associated with the development of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

While it has not been possible to determine whether environmental pollutants are related to COVID-19, Zavala Hidalgo has been able to verify that the relationship between certain chemicals and complications caused by the disease.

“Infertility, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and even more serious conditions caused by #COVID19 are due to a mixture of artificial chemical pollutants accumulated by the human body throughout life,” UNAM emphasized in a social media post on April 1. August.

UNAM finds evidence of association between certain chemicals and complications from COVID-19 (IMSS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The university statement explained that Zavala Hidalgo claimed that people who are prone to consumption processed foods with a high level thallium, ruthenium and lead “They had more problems because of the pandemic.”

The researcher explained that the evidence found adds to numerous studies documenting the effects of particles smaller than 10 and 2.5 microns, such as the development diabetes and cancer.

According to UNAM, the latter is based on Climate change and cancer: overlapping strategiesPaolo Vinays and Inge Huybrechts, a study published in a specialized journal Molecular Oncology.

This information was made public during the opening of the series of conferences “Modern panorama of atmospheric sciences and climate change”.

On July 31, UNAM released a statement before returning to school calling for the use of face masks to resume. In the post, Maximum House of Research claims its recommendation is based on the current COVID-19 situation in Mexico.

UNAM called for the use of face masks in certain cases (PHOTO: CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

“In recent weeks it has been changes in behavior from COVID-19 in our country, especially with regard to the number of cases and positive diagnostic tests, which show that the virus is widely circulating at the community level in most of the country,” the university bulletin says.

Faced with such a scenario, UNAM asked the university community to adhere to basic measures to prevent infections and complications related to the disease, despite the fact that the situation is “relatively calm”.

Recommendations of the educational institution for students, teachers and other members of the UNAM community:

– Use face masks when spending more than 30 minutes with several people indoors and in the absence or insufficient ventilation.

UNAM asked to resume preventive measures due to changes in the COVID-19 panorama (Getty)

– wear constantly mouth coverings for respiratory symptoms spicy.

– Isolate yourself and rest for 3 to 5 days in case of flu, cold, cough, sore throat, fever or other signs of respiratory illness.

– Provide ventilation and use of face masks indoorsas well as notifying the person concerned if there are reports of positive COVID-19 tests or multiple people with symptoms, and isolating those who are ill for 3 to 5 days.

Hugo López-Gatell, Deputy Minister of Health and Prevention, rejected UNAM’s recommendations. At a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he emphasized that the university’s message is centered on its community.

“It is important not to overestimate, not to exaggerate the concern about something that the university is very clear about what they say and we agree with their assessment, the situation is calm,” he said.