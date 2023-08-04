Covid-19 can be detected by breathing: scientists have developed a test

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis, USA, have developed a breath test that quickly detects people infected with the virus that causes covid-19. This device It only requires one or two breaths and gives results in less than a minute.

The study, published in the journal “ACS Sensors”, was carried out by the same group of researchers who recently published an article in the journal “Nature Communications” in which they presented an air monitor designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 in the atmosphere.

The new breath test could be an important tool in doctors’ offices to quickly diagnose people infected with the virus. In addition, in the event of the emergence of new strains of covid-19 or other airborne diseases, these devices could be used to test people at public events.

One of the highlights of this procedure is that you avoid the cumbersome nasal swabs and 15-minute waits associated with home tests. Instead of, a person simply blows into a tube in a device in which an electrochemical biosensor is responsible for detecting the presence of the virus. The results are ready in about a minute, said professor and co-author Rajan K. Chakrabarty.

The biosensor was adapted from technology developed by scientists at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, originally designed to detect Alzheimer’s disease-related proteins in the brains of mice.

The researchers also raised the possibility of modifying the breath test to detect other viruses at the same time, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In addition, they believe they can develop a biosensor for any new pathogen within two weeks of receiving samples.

The 3D-printed breath test device came about thanks to a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in August 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the team has been testing prototypes in the lab and at the University of Washington’s Department of Clinical Infectious Disease Research. The goal is to further improve its effectiveness in detecting the virus in humans.

Clinical trials have shown that breath test successfully detected various strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the omicron variant. In addition, the team measured the active strains in the St. Louis area.

To perform the test, researchers insert a straw into the device, the patient blows through it, and the aerosols from their breath are collected on the biosensor. The device is then connected to a small machine that reads the biosensor signals, and in less than a minute a positive or negative result for covid-19 is detected.

Clinical research is ongoing and plans to expand the use of the device to clinics outside of the University of Washington’s Division of Clinical Infectious Diseases.

On the other hand, New York-based Y2X Life Sciences has the exclusive ability to license this innovative technology. They collaborated with the research team from the very beginning of the project, advising them during the design stages to facilitate their eventual commercialization in the future.

*This content was created using artificial intelligence based on information from Europa Press and verified by a journalist and editor.