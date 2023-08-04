Covered California to Cut Patient Costs When Democrats Get Newsom Funding

Weeks after Democratic lawmakers Force Governor Gavin Newsom After a four-year pledge to use uninsured tax penalties to boost health care subsidies for low- and middle-income Californians, Covered California officials announced they will channel that money into lower out-of-pocket spending for many affiliates that are having trouble paying.

State Health Insurance Exchange abolish hospital bills for some patients up to $5,400; reduce the copay for primary health care visits from $50 to $35; as well as the cost of generic drugs from $19 to $15. Some members will also see their annual out-of-pocket spending capped at $6,100 instead of $7,500.

Covered California CEO Jessica Altman says these are tangible cuts — savings on deductibles and co-pays, as well as subsidies to lower monthly premiums — that will affect hundreds of thousands of people and encourage them to take out insurance.

“The franchise doesn’t allow people to get medical care, so that’s an important goal,” Altman said in an interview with California Healthline. “California looks at accessibility and asks, ‘What does accessibility really mean? Many people simply don’t have $5,000 in their bank account in case they need that money for treatment.”

Additional reduction in out-of-pocket costs for patients – in addition to federal health insurance subsidies for lower monthly premiums—effective in January for people who renew or purchase coverage during Covered California’s next enrollment period starting in the fall.

The state can go further to help cut costs for patients in the coming years by increasing the budget, Altman said.

However, these savings may be offset by higher costs elsewhere. Covered California announced on July 25 that inflation and other factors will increase the annual premiums of participating health plans by an average of almost 10% next year the biggest increase since 2018.

California began penalizing those without health insurance in fiscal year 2020 by setting its own “individual mandate”. The state collected $403 million in fines in its first year, according to the state’s State Tax Board. It continues to impose fines, mostly paid by low- and middle-income people, the very people the new subsidies are designed to help.

Legislative leaders have pressured Newsom, also a Democrat, to use tax revenue to lower health care costs for low- and middle-income people who buy insurance through Covered California, many of whom have reported they have stopped or delayed their health care from -for a high outcome. pocket expenses.

The governor has resisted calls for years to divert punitive money to Covered California subsidies, arguing that the state cannot afford it and needs the money in the face of a looming economic downturn and a possible loss of federal government subsidies. threatened by a change in federal leadership.

However, under constant pressure, Newsom relented in June and agreed to begin funneling some of the money into increased government subsidies. According to the State Department of Finance, California is expected to provide $83 million next year and $165 million annually in subsequent years to expand financial assistance — about half of the annual income it collects — to cut costs for Covered California patients. The rest of the money will be reserved in a special health fund that can be used later.

The budget agreement also allows the Newsom administration to borrow up to $600 million in punitive state general fund revenue, which it must repay. Penalty revenues are expected to be $362 million this year, with an additional $366 million expected next year, according to Finance Department spokesman H.D. Palmer.

Last week, members of the Board of Directors of Covered California approved the plan’s new design. They say the cost-sharing subsidies will cut out-of-pocket expenses for nearly 700,000 of Covered California’s roughly 1.6 million members.

The funding increase, which represents the state’s most significant effort to cut patient costs in Covered California, will greatly benefit low-income Californians whose income is less than 250% of the federal poverty level, which is $33,975 per person and $69,375 for a family of four. in 2023, according to the exchange.

“Reducing deductions is a boon for middle-class California families struggling with the rising cost of living,” said Senate Pro Tempore Chairman Tony Atkins, who joined fellow Democrats in blocking Newsom and his administration’s plan to keep incomes in general. state fund. although they can be used for any purpose.

Atkins added: “We will continue to work on further cost reductions in the coming years.”

Newsom spokesman Brandon Richards defended the governor’s health record, saying Newsom is committed to ensuring that Californians can access health care. In addition to increasing attendance at Covered California, the governor expanded state health insurance coverage for undocumented immigrants and increased the number of doctors, hospitals and other facilities, Richards said. providers who are paid to visit Medicaid patients .

Originally required by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the so-called individual mandate to receive health insurance or pay a tax penalty was dismantled by Republicans in 2017 by abolishing fines across the country. Newsom reinstated it for California when he took office in 2019, a key component of his ambitious healthcare platform.

California is one of at least five states, along with Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont, and the District of Columbia, that have their own health insurance powers, though not all impose tax penalties for not having insurance. Of all the states, California is the most trying to cut health care costs to achieve universal coverage, according to Larry Levitt, KFF executive vice president for health policy.

“While they may disagree with everything health care reform and the single payer entails, California Democrats have managed to come together and unite around these incremental steps to improve the current system,” Levitt said. “Step by step, they placed the details to get as close to universal coverage as possible.”

Democratic leaders in the state have faced political criticism for not using the proceeds of the fine for health care. details first reported by California Healthline despite Newsom and other Democrats pledging to spend money to make health care more affordable in Covered California.

For activists, the deal represents a victory for low- and middle-income people.

“We love that this money is protected for healthcare and that it ends up being set aside for future assistance,” said Diana Douglas of consumer advocacy group Health Access California.

Activists want the state to use this money to reach more people, such as by lowering health care costs for immigrants living in the state without legal permission.

A bill introduced this year by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, would require Covered California to create a separate health insurance market for undocumented immigrants who earn too much to qualify for Medi-Cal. buy comprehensive coverage that is nearly identical to the plans sold at Covered California. Currently, immigrants without legal residence cannot access the insurance market. Other states such as Washington and Colorado have created similar online marketplaces.

“We are working to create a system that offers the same benefits and affordable assistance to everyone,” said Arambula.