Coruna contributes to the discovery of a new rare disease

Coruna played a decisive role in the discovery of a new rare disease, It affects the development of the nervous system and can cause liver failure. The case of a patient from the Coruñan health area is at the heart of the research that led to the discovery of this rare genetic disease featured on the cover of a prestigious scientific journal. Journal of Clinical Research, in the July issue. spanish explorers, Led by the Bellvitge Institute for Biomedical Research (Idibell) and the Network Center for Biomedical Research on Rare Diseases (Ciberer), found that the disease in question is caused by defects in the RINT1 protein, which plays a critical role in the regulation of fat metabolism and intracellular energy production communications. Doctors Maria Vasquez Cancela, Physician of the Pediatric Service of Teresa Herrera Hospital for Mother and Child in A Coruña (Chuac), and Estela Area-Gómez, Researcher from A Coruña, are currently working at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (Cibms-CSIC ). )-, are among the signatories scientific article, which collected the discovery of this new pathology, which This will help make it easier to diagnose other cases.

“This study is based on the example of a patient we followed in Chuak’s neuropediatrics department with a neurological clinic from the first year of life, who had problems with mobility and vision, and who also had problems at a cognitive level. We carried out various tests, some in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital of the University of Niño Jesus in Madrid, and they led to a clinical diagnosis of complex spastic paraparesis. However, we still needed to know the cause of his symptoms, since all the studies we carried out were from already known genes were negative. Different samples were sent to different laboratories, including Idibell, and a few years later a family was found in France with two children suffering from a pathology very similar to that of our patient. It was then that the Idibella researchers contacted us again to collect more samples, which they compared with those of the French and saw that they had a common mutation in a particular gene. After that, functional studies were carried out, which confirmed that it was this particular mutation that caused the disease, ”the scientist explains. Dr. Vasquez Cansela, who justifies the “importance” of the fact that the gene in question “has not been previously described”, which made its diagnosis impossible. “This discovery may allow other patients with the same rare disease who have not yet been diagnosed to read the publication, as well as request research on this gene and get a response,” he emphasizes.

Since the specialists of the company Teresa Herrera Mother and Child Hospital in A Coruña They saw the little girl whose case first led to the discovery of this new rare disease, “when she was about a year and a half”, until the diagnosis was made, “in 2021”, “it has been about eight years”, details Dr. Vasquez Cansela, who highlights it “the ailment has not been described before”, so that “in none of the studies carried out” “changes” were found on the girl, because “the aforementioned mutation was not known.” “In the case of the French, there was no diagnosis either, but the symptoms were very similar to those of our patient, and this is what prompted the Idibell researchers to look for common mutations. That’s how they saw that they both had a mutation in the same gene, but that’s not enough. It is then necessary to demonstrate that this gene actually causes the disease using functional studies on patients’ fibroblasts. This is done to see how that particular gene works, what happens if it is changed, and whether it will cause disease. And that’s exactly what the study that just had on the cover Journal of Clinical Research: to demonstrate that our patient and the case of the Frenchman not only have a common mutation, but can also cause pathology, ”specifies from the Maternal Pediatrics Service in A Coruña and continues: “The importance of this is that it can now be included in panels or in exomes and look for other patients with the same symptoms to see if they have this mutation. Previously, this was not done, because there was no such knowledge, so it was impossible to make a diagnosis.”

“Having a diagnosis,” emphasizes Dr. Vasquez Cansela, “very important for patients with rare diseases and their families” because “They need to know the cause of their illness“. “This is also true for genetic counseling, because many parents may want other children, and knowing the mutation that causes the pathology in question, one can know whether it can be inherited or not,” the hospital doctor points out. chuak, who defines it “at the level of treatment, it is true that in the case of many diseases”, although the genetic cause is known”, “specific treatment” does not exist, however, “this is the first door” to try to achieve it. “Knowing the mutation that causes a particular disease and how it works is the first step so that some more specific treatment can be found in the future. Without knowing why this step is much more difficult to achieve, and although we do not do it at the moment, it would not be possible to consider a specific therapy without it. Knowledge always opens the way to hope,” he notes.

Motor type symptoms and eye involvement Symptoms of a new rare disease discovered by Spanish researchers –under the direction of the Bellvitge Institute for Biomedical Research (Idibell) and the Network Center for Biomedical Research on Rare Diseases (Ciberer)– as a result of a case with a patient from the Coruna health area, “they are basically the engines,” the doctor notes. Maria Vasquez Cancela, Pediatrician, Teresa Herrera (Chuac) Mother and Child Hospital. “Victims experience difficulty walking and stiffness in their legs (it is difficult for them to bend them due to increased tone), due to which they often stumble and cannot even move independently,” Dr. Chuak describes, adding: “They also present eye damage , in fact, our patient suffered from nystagmus (rhythmic and involuntary fluctuations in one or both eyes) when she was small, although her condition was improving. Also, they may have a characteristic phenotype (forehead is a bit broad), but it’s something very subtle, and cognitive impairments, learning disabilities, etc.”