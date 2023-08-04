contribute to this and make a difference for working mothers and fathers

Victoria Rodriguez Rey (@victoriarodriguezrey)

This year and every year Breastfeeding Week is celebrated in the first week of August. under the motto “Making breastfeeding easier: helping working mothers and fathers » World Breastfeeding Week 2023 highlights the importance of supporting mothersif they wish when they return to their paid work so they can continue breastfeeding.

Diploma in Nutrition Paula Busqueta (MP 144) She is a member of Neuquen’s Human Milk Network and the Centenary Breastfeeding Committee. Regarding the importance of breastfeeding, he explains that “Breast milk is the first, healthy, safe, complete and sustainable food for our mammalian species. Ensuring this nutrition depends not only on the family, but also on the context and environment that favor the achievement of successful breastfeeding. When we promote, support and protect human lactation, we care about and promote human life.”

In order to achieve this accompanying goal, the importance of having a legal framework that effectively protects and promotes equality, fairness and family-life balance must be recognized. That is, to facilitate the context, supportive, work and family environment that makes breastfeeding possible.

“When we talk about contexts, environments and support systems from the very beginning of life, we are talking about awareness of the family, from the beginning of this life and how the first 1000 days will pass. It is a family in the community with a variety of jobs and a healthcare system that helps the entire community. This is where we need to visualize the extension that the message of caring, protecting and encouraging human breastfeeding can have if it is prioritized and understood from all these places,” explains the graduate.

The benefits of breast milk

Another key to promoting and making breastfeeding a healthy habit in the first months of life is knowing that it benefits gut health. Breast milk favors the microbiota that inhabits our intestines, helping to strengthen the immune system.

“Breast milk is one of the key factors in the initiation and development of the intestinal microbiota of newborns, providing protection against infectious diseases, the maturity of the immune system and the development of cognitive functions. It is a complex biological fluid specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of the human infant. In addition, it plays a fundamental role in the formation of the child’s immune system and provides protection against infectious diseases. These effects result from the individual or synergistic action of many bioactive molecules present in colostrum and milk, including immunocompetent cells, immunoglobulins, fatty acids, polyamines, oligosaccharides, antimicrobial peptides, lysozyme, lactoferrin, and other glycosylated proteins,” Busqueta explains. .

When we promote, support, and protect breastfeeding, we not only ensure healthy, safe, and adequate nutrition for newborns, but we also look forward to the development of gut health in future adults.



