Comedy, mystery and a whole lot of adventure for your weekend

He ITTV We already know it’s a platform full of amazing content to marathon over the weekend. However, there are so many films, series, programs that when choosing, we don’t even know where to start.

That’s why today we are going to list down five movies and a series for you that you can watch from the comfort of your home and fall in love. check out!

What to do? (USA, Comedy)

Today’s main attraction is the comedy film ‘What To Do?’ starring Robin Williams, who is responsible for several cinematic successes, such as Dead Poets Society, Night at the Museum and Good Will Hunting, a role that won him an Oscar. What to do? This was one of Robin Williams’ last jobs before the actor committed suicide on August 11, 2014.

The film also stars Mila Kunis (from Friends With Colours), Peter Hayden Dinklage (from Game of Thrones) and Oscar winner Melissa Leo (from The Winner).

Read the summary:

After receiving news that he only has 90 minutes to live, Henry (Robin Williams) decides to take advantage of what little time he has to right the wrongs of all existence. Problem is, the diagnosis was given in error and now the doctor responsible (Mila Kunis) is looking for her to clear up the misunderstanding. Dubbed in Portuguese.

Sub: My Favorite Monster (China, Adventure)

In a reality where humans and demons live together in a state of disharmony, the demon queen “impregnates” a human. From this unusual union, Upa is born, a hybrid between the two castes who has to face hostility from both sides. Dubbed in Portuguese.

Mad Aladdin (France, Adventure)

Sam (Kev Adams) and his friend Khalid (William Labghill) are two third-rate thieves who decide to rob a department store. When they are surprised by a group of children, they are forced to improvise a story of Aladdin trying to save himself. Dubbed in Portuguese.

Hunter’s Trap (UK, Thriller)

Norway, 1942. A young Jewish woman is separated from her family during World War II. While on the run, she manages to hide in a field where she assumes the identity of a boy. The challenge of keeping the secret leads to a series of choices that change the course of everyone around them. Dubbed in Portuguese.

Trollhunter (Norway, thriller)

Armed with video cameras, three students chase a mysterious hunter through the forests of Norway. They soon find themselves documenting this gray and unlikely hero’s every move, and risking their lives to uncover the secrets of creatures that only existed in fairy tales.

And for series lovers…

transplant

Few people know that Brazil is the leading country in organ transplantation. Even fewer people know that the country is a world leader in this field as well.

A Medialand production, the Transplants series presents to the public the stories of people who are anxiously awaiting a new chance in life, as well as those who are already in such a position. Have gone through the process and their lives have changed.

