coffee vs. Mate: Which is more useful?

Either in the morning or at any time, something that will not only wake people up, but also give a moment of calm and peace.

Some people tend to drink something hot to avoid the so-called “mal del puerco” and some prefer coffeeothers like it buddybut which one is better? Here we will tell you.

What drink is good?

Before deciding which of these two is the most beneficial for the body, we will tell you what they are.

He coffee These are greenish-yellow seeds that are sold roasted and ground and molded to produce a hot, fruit-flavoured liquid.

It is very popular in all parts of the world as there are regions where coffee beans with a very specific taste are grown.

Meanwhile he buddy It is a popular South American herb consumed in countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil. It has a bitter, strong taste and is rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Both contain caffeinebut which one is better? Well, to answer this question, “Mate electrico” mentions that 32 grams of yerba can last about 8 hours or at least a liter of water and contains 30 to 35 mg of caffeine, while a cup of coffee contains 95 mg of caffeine.

Another difference is in the liquid, because while coffee contains 250mlmat you can get drunk, at least with liter of water.

“If you wanted to drink a liter of coffee, you would need to drink at least 4 cups of coffee, which means more caffeine but faster in the body, which can cause negative health effects,” he says. place.

Given these comparisons, mate contains a moderate amount of caffeine, and the good thing is that you can drink it in large quantities, unlike coffee, in the same way that people are hydrated thanks to to the amount of water what they use for this drink.