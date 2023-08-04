Coffee blend improves quality of life in aging

A study by the Imdea Alimentación Institute found that harmol, A compound from the beta-carboline family present in coffee improves skeletal muscle function and metabolic parameters associated with quality of life during aging.

At work where Health Research Institute (slope), harmol treatment significantly increased the lifespan of two invertebrate models.

In addition, according to a study published in a scientific journal, the treatment improved glucose tolerance, insulin sensitivity, and hepatic lipid accumulation in a model of prediabetes. “Natural Communications”.

Finally, among the changes at the neuromuscular level in old harmol-treated animals, a very significant reduction in weakness could be observed, the institute said in a statement.

Harmol, like other beta-carbolines, is present in many foods, including coffee beans, meat, fish or cereals, and tobacco leaves. At the doses used in the study, harmol showed no toxicity and very little effect on the central nervous system, consistent with its poor ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and thus reach the brain.

muscle aging

Muscle aging is associated with an energy collapse, which is explained by the change in mitochondria, one of the most important cellular components, since it is responsible for the energy production of cells.

Mitochondrial dysfunction causes onset and progression functional impairment associated with sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass and strength that occurs with aging) and geriatric frailty syndrome, which affects more than 33% of the population over 80 years of age.

Fragility is characterized by a reduced ability to respond to minor stresses that affect daily activities and reduce the independence of those who suffer from it, leading to a greater risk of disability, hospitalization and death.

frail old man, compared to strong, they become addicted more often and get tired more easily than young people, including because their mitochondria cease to function, they lose their ability to produce energy.

can modulate age-related mitochondrial dysfunction through various interventions aimed at maintaining mitochondria in good condition. These strategies are based on the induction of mild mitochondrial stress, which triggers a coordinated compensatory response between the nucleus and mitochondria, resulting in improved mitochondrial function.

Harmol activates signaling pathways in cells that are ultimately able to improve mitochondrial and metabolic parameters associated with quality of life during aging.

“This is a mechanism very similar to the one that activates calorie restriction or exercise: they make the mitochondria work in a controlled way, which makes them stronger,” explained researcher Luis Filipe Costa-Machado, first author of the paper.

Chief Responsible for the project, Pablo J. Fernandez-Marcos, also highlighted another interesting aspect of the study: “With harmol, we found that this mitochondrial boosting effect is carried out by cells through mechanisms similar to those that make us feel happier because they use the same target proteins. This opens up new possibilities. a very interesting area of ​​research on the relationship between psychological well-being and aging.”

Dr. Gómez Cabrera of INCLIVA highlights the importance of this kind of research to promote healthy aging.

“The aging of the population is, without a doubt, a great success. We have achieved increase life expectancy more over the past 100 years that for the previous 2000 years, especially in our country, which stands next to Japan and Switzerland as the third country with the highest life expectancy. However, population aging is also a major problem, as we have not been able to increase life expectancy in good health. It is estimated that we currently spend 20% of our lives sick. In fact, aging is a major risk factor for almost all chronic diseases.”

The study involved various international research groups led by the Biopromet Metabolic Syndrome Group of the Imdea Food Institute in Madrid. Participating on behalf of Incliva were Physicians José Viña and Ma Carmen Gómez Cabrera, Coordinators, respectively, of the Aging and Exercise Study Group and the Exercise, Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle Study Group.

Both are researchers cyberfes (Biomedical Research Network on Frailty and Healthy Aging) from the Carlos III Institute of Health, as well as Professor of Physiology at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia (UV) and members of the Freshage, Age and Exercise, UV research group led by Dr. Viña, dedicated to research on intervention strategies that guarantee healthy aging . Also participating in the event was Esther Garcia-Dominguez, a PhD student from the Exercise, Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle Research Group.

In this work, living quarters were of primary importance, as was the equipment purchased with FEDER funds based on the Valencian Community’s Strategy for Research on Aging and Frailty.