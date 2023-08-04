Coca-Cola ULTIMATE is the first flavor created in collaboration with Riot.

No, you don’t dress badly, Coca-Cola tasted League of Legends it’s real, and if you’ve ever wondered what +XP tastes like, you’ll find the answer here. for a long time League of Legends It’s gone from being just a game to become a worldwide phenomenon, but just in case more proof is needed, Coca-Cola announced a couple of weeks ago the launch of a special and themed flavor and design inspired by the legendary Riot Games: Coca-Cola ULTIMATE in two presentations: Original and Sugar Free.

“We are thrilled that players will be able to experience the new taste of +XP, a unique and personalized collaboration with Coca-Cola, a global brand loved by millions.” said David Mulhall, director of business development and partnerships at Riot Games.. “They share many of the player-centric values ​​that we have at Riot, and we’re honored to be the first Coca-Cola Creations game together.”

As you can see, this is how Riot made history again, becoming the first video game company to earn a special taste of Coca-Cola. You will notice that there will be a QR code on the cans and bottles of Coca-Cola ULTIMATE. After scanning it, you will be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where you can create an emotion, become a champion League of Legends and share it with your friends; or take a photo of yourself to have your face appear in an immersive video that lets you know what you’ll look like in your PERFECT shape.





League of Legends Nexuses Worldwide

To celebrate this truly historic event, you will find the Nexos of League of Legends scale to cities around the world, including Mexico City, Los Angeles and Shanghai, so you can also take a selfie and share it with your friends.

So now you knowCoca-Cola ULTIMATE League of Legends available, from the end of Junein Latin America in two versions: original and without sugar. Enjoy it and find out what +XP tastes like!