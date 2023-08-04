Coca-Cola confirms its presence at Sonorama 2023 and surprises us with its original themes signed by renowned artists

The festive season is already at its peak Coke You know. Another summer, and as the circuit of their respective Exhaust Pistol concerts begins, the company’s leader in soft drinks renews its steadfast commitment to live music, now rekindling its bond with itself through its platform. has been activated since. coke studioThis global channel on which the brand brings together all its music-related initiatives, and which brings a lot of great news every year.

this summer, and on the occasion of the impending celebration Sonorama Ribera 2023, Coke will once again show its essential presence at festivals, carrying out a series of activations highlighting the announcement of 10 original themes that the brand will launch over the next few weeks and we have already warned them to risk being completely eliminated given. Catchy hymns that will make you bow your head. This is not surprising, if we take into account that people who are responsible for themselves are first-class nominees like the winner of the Grammy john batisteoscarized Sam SmithCanadian Juno Awards Overall Winner Jessie Reyesprince of latin grammys Camiloveteran and always loved imagine DragonsAsian phenomenon of the moment XIN LIUamong many others.

The first sample of what will result from this collaboration between artists is now gaining notable presence in the media and social networks and is titled stay as you are: A surte de pop with reggae undertones, full of good vibes and catchy beats, with a strong impression of john batiste, J ID, new jeans, cat burns or Camilo,

And I think it’s great, so, it’s not a big deal. Pues Haciendo Ecopio de Su Bien Conocida Appreciation Por La Diversity, coke studio Selected artists round out its list with an exquisite and diverse mix of genres, ready to delight the most demanding listeners: Already good if it moves us from festive joy Diljit Dosanjh for the warmth and sensuality of avdeki sevento pass through his spirit and glory Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angelesthe purity and passion of shay gilltradition of Shreya Ghoshal intense peace of zack tebudlo,

But while the platform allows us to slowly discover these expected and promising collaborations that will be progressively published through the official channel coke studio On YouTube we will also get to live the best of the festival experience along with the sale Coke always present. Yes, enjoying the magic power with which music comes alive Aranda de Duero in a few days 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 August 2023, the brand already has the makings to become the ideal company for our musical evenings and evenings, now singly or together in our joint favourites. An excellent and revitalizing companion that will refresh us while we give our all at the respective concerts of the artistes who headline this year. sonorama 2023such names appear among them Ajax and Proc, Amaral, George Drexler, Wilco, Vatusta Morla, Natalia Lacunza, Commodities and many more. Besides, and in itself it was very little, Coke Redondera de Jugada offers us the opportunity to lead our own song shaped into an amazing mural created by painter and graphic artist Blanca Fernandez ,b fernandez): A work full of creativity and entertainment, which we can later share on our social networks or keep as an unforgettable memory of our experience at the festival.

Ultimately, it’s up to us to remind you Coke Summer will be in charge of wearing the ultimate brooch with your acquaintance Coca-Cola Music Experience: music festival and reference holiday among youth, which is celebrated every day September 1 and 2, 2023 n l Nuevo Espacio de Festivals de Madrid y will be counted in its line up with artists like quevedo, value max, Vilano Antillano, youngblood, Maria Becerra, redness, nil moliner, mackel delocale, saco, la la love you, mother muller, Vicco, Dylan, luke loren, paula coupes, charlie usg, mailer, ministers, megara hey Noah, among others. how to try it more spark of life It will unite us again and act as a catalyst for the best of musical experiences in a unique summer.