Chloe announces a collection in collaboration with Angelina Jolie

6 June 2023



French brand Chloé has announced the design of an upcoming collection in collaboration with actress Angelina Jolie, while rumors are rife again about the possible departure of its artistic director Gabriella Hearst.

Gabriella Hearst and Angelina Jolie (right) – Courtesy

“Chloe is proud to announce its upcoming collaboration with creative collective Atelier Jolie for an exclusive collection Ready to wear Feminine. An exercise in modern womanhood, the capsule collection celebrates the authentic bond between women, Chloe said in a statement.

The collection will be co-designed by Gabriella Hearst and actress and director Angelina Jolie, who recently announced the launch of a new fashion project called Atelier Jolie.

However, just hours after the collaboration was announced, reports began circulating that Hearst may be on the verge of dropping Chloe. In December last year, rumors were already circulating about her departure and a possible replacement by former Chloé designer Claire Waight Keller.

Hours after Angelina Jolie’s announcement women’s casual wear And Instagram blog Stylenot.com speculated that Gabriella Hearst wanted to spend more time with her family and focus more on her brand in New York. And she must have grown tired of the constant commutes between her studio in New York and Chloe’s studio in Paris.

Gabriella Hearst joined Chloé in December 2020 to generally positive reviews for all of her collections, although some critics noted they were too similar to her own clothing line. Focusing on the sustainability of her clothing, the Uruguayan designer held the first fashion show for her brand in New York in February 2017.

Such was the impact of the brand that Gabriella Hearst won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards. In addition, Chloé, controlled by the Swiss luxury giant Richemont, had considerable sales volume.

Chloe’s statement did not indicate the release date of the collaboration with Atelier Jolie. But he added that the collection will include fluid silhouettes and tactile details. It is a “capsule collection that focuses on an eternal aesthetic inspired by evening wear and Angelina Jolie’s all-time favorite wardrobe.”

Chloé has named Angelina Jolie as her “first collaborator”, hinting that there could be more and that it could be following the example of another Richemont-controlled brand, Age Factory, which collaborates with a number of designers. Together with many designers is developing collections. season’s.

The brand said the collection will “honor the respective commitments of both brands to enhance social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.”

A commitment that is based on Chloé’s international network of designers, reinforced by its B Corp certification, and incorporates a higher percentage of less-eco-materials than any previous collection from the house.

“From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in her. It is a way of uplifting others through the beauty of garment creation and her deep respect for the environment. It is an honor that her Chloé atelier is Jolie’s first collaborator, as they both have high ideals for the good of our species. This is why I love Angelina and Chloé so much”, said Gabriella Hearst.

“Few luxury brands are certified as a B Corp. It was important for me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to achieve this certification. Creating creations with Gabriella Hearst is a real privilege , and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful with this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in creating internships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie”, said Angelina Jolie.

