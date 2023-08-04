Chilean producer MagicCannelBeat receives significant recognition from the Grammys – LOS40 Chile

One of the most beloved producers in Chile, Magicalbeat has received valuable recognition from the National Recording Academy, the famous Grammy.

Sometimes the producer’s work becomes invisible as he is not the face of the song. However, he is responsible for many important things in a subject.

It takes care of all the details from recording to incorporating different rhythms to creating a complete tune.

Through a post on his Instagram account, Joaquín Calderón revealed by his dick name that he has received recognition from the United States. Awarded a certificate for being part of the winning Urban Album of 2022 at the Grammy Awards.

In its description, it proudly highlights its growth: «American! Thank you to everyone who supported me, we will continue to work as usual, like the first day.

from san bernardo to receive the grammy

The producer has remarked in several interviews that he was surprised by his unexpected collaborations with national and international artists.

But its rapid rise to its fanatics should come as no surprise because, as its name suggests, it packs magic into the controls and all the vocals it has.

2022 was the year that marked his career, due to which several of his national productions achieved success, such as”Ultra solo”,”Marisola”or”La terapia”.

But also internationally, since he was the producer of “Un Coco”, the success of Bad Bunny which is part of the album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, won the award.

But this is not the only world sensillo of which it is a part. What’s more, it’s launching “panties and brassieres” in early 2023.

This hit, performed by Rav Alejandro and the king of reggaeton, Daddy Yankee, is part of the album titled “Saturno”.

These wins for Magicannelbeat are just the beginning of his career and we hope he continues to surprise us with more international productions.