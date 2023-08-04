Children’s Mental Health Crisis Centers – NBC New England

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of four emergency crisis centers for children to provide children with urgent psychological care.

At a ceremony at the Village for Families and Children in Hartford, government officials celebrated the grand opening of the new center there. It is one of four centers opened in the state since Lamont signed into law a bill to address the mental health needs of children and teens.

The centers will function as outpatient clinics, providing young people and their families with immediate access to resources when they experience a behavioral health crisis, such as suicidal ideation or self-harm; feeling of depression, anxiety of hopelessness; substance abuse and more.

The centers aim to divert youth and their families away from emergency room visits for behavioral crises.

The centers are located in the following areas:

Village for families and children in Hartford

Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven

Agency for Children and Families of Southeast Connecticut in New London

Wellmore Behavioral Health in Waterbury

“Children’s mental health needs are an urgent issue that needs to be addressed just like any other public health situation,” Lamont said. “These emergency crisis centers for children are established to provide immediate and direct assistance to families whenever a child and adolescent behavioral health situation arises. The centers will provide intensive assessment, stabilization and ongoing communication with medical care.”

Officials say the current capacity of the four centers is 72 slots per day.