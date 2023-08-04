Celine Dion’s family remains hopeful of finding a cure for her rare disease | Suffering from tough man syndrome

Sister Celine DionClaudette, revealed details about the health of the 55-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with a serious neurological disease known as Tough Man Syndrome. According to him, although they can not yet find a cure for a rare syndrome, they don’t lose hope.

The Power of Love translator will spend the summer in France with her three children and another sister, Linda, she said. “Sincerely, I think what you need most is rest” said the 74-year-old woman.

In addition, also the director of the Maman Dion Foundation explained that Celine “always going above everything and trying to be the biggest and strongest“. For this reason, he considered it important that he could take advantage of this rehab time: “We trust her, she is disciplined in everything she does in her life.”

On the other hand, he stated that the Canadian artist works “very difficult” stay strong and healthyand stated that helps “great researchers of this rare syndrome“. “With all that he has given, his return is inevitable,” he said.

“Celine Dion will not be in Quebec this summer,” Claudette told the Journal de Montreal in an exclusive interview (screenshot).

What disease does Celine Dion have?

In mid-May of this year, Celine Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with: Moersch-Woltman Syndrome. This is a rare disease about which little is known. affects one in a million people and may cause severe pain and difficulty movingprevention of intense physical activity.

For these reasons, the singer was forced cancel about forty concerts scheduled in Europe until April 2024. as part of his Courage World Tour.

The last concert dates from March 2020 in Newark, USA. After fifty shows in North America his Courage World Tour has been disrupted by the covid pandemicand the singer was never able to resume it due to muscle spasms.

Dion is one of the most popular performers in the world, famous among other hits “My heart Will Go On“, 1997 song for the film’s soundtrack titanic.

