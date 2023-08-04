Candida is back, the opportunistic fungus of summer

Magazine consumera reference book in the field of consumption, offers some tips for preventing candidiasis, which can have a higher incidence in summer due to high temperatures and moisture left on the skin, especially in areas such as the groin, armpits or under the breasts. may promote fungal growth.

Another reason for its appearance may be frequent visits to swimming pools, bathing suits and sportswear, which, combined with excessive sweating due to the heat, can create favorable conditions for its reproduction. All of these factors may contribute to an increased risk of a yeast infection in some people during the summer.

Although this infection can occur at any time of the year and is not specifically associated with a specific season, candidiasis is caused by the fungus Candida, which occurs naturally in our body and is part of our ecosystem and our microbiota. The problem arises from its uncontrolled growth, when the immune system is weakened, when the balance of the microbiota changes, or when there are favorable conditions for its excessive reproduction.

Some of the most common causes that can trigger a candida infection include: long-term antibiotic treatment, a weak immune system, hormonal changes, diabetes, or the use of medical devices such as urinary catheters, nasogastric tubes, or dentures.

Yeast Infection Prevention Tips

_ Avoid excessive moisture.

_ Try to keep areas of the body prone to candidiasis as dry as possible.

_ Do not use overly perfumed or irritating vaginal hygiene products and avoid vaginal washes and douches.

_Use cotton underwear and do not wear tight nylon clothing that prevents perspiration.

_Use antibiotics well. Take them only as prescribed by your doctor and strictly following the instructions.

_ Brush your teeth daily. If you use dentures, disinfect them every day and keep them clean at all times.

_Follow a balanced diet and limit your intake of sugar and processed foods to boost your immune system and help prevent fungal infections.

Children, women and the elderly most vulnerable

The most common types of this disease in childhood are oral candidiasis (thrush), which is characterized by the presence of white spots on the tongue, gums, palate and inside of the cheeks, and diaper rash, causing intense redness, peeling and rash. in the area covered by the diaper.

In women, it is a common infection, “virtually all women will have some sort of episode of this infection throughout their lives,” explains Maria Jesús Cancelo, head of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University Hospital of Guadalajara and member of the Spanish Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians. (SEGO). Taking antibiotics, which alter the vaginal microbiota and reduce its protective ability, is one of the reasons why women get this infection. “Another immune-lowering factor is constant douching or wearing nylon clothing that doesn’t allow ventilation,” Canselo adds.

The elderly are also a population group that is very vulnerable to this type of infection because their immune systems weaken over the years. In addition, candidiasis in the elderly may be associated with factors such as corticosteroid use, the presence of chronic diseases, inactivity, diabetes mellitus, and poor hygiene of the genitals or oral cavity. For example, the risk of getting oral candidiasis is aggravated by wearing dentures, having a dry mouth syndrome, or smoking.

In most cases, a Candida yeast infection can be cleared up with conventional treatment with azole or echinocandin preparations. However, factors such as changing patterns of antibiotic use or increasing antifungal resistance may contribute to changing the prevalence of Candida infections.