Can stress cause hair loss?

Q: I’ve been under a lot of stress at work lately and have noticed that my hair is getting thinner and clumps in the shower. Is it true that stress can cause hair loss?

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, healthy people lose 50 to 100 strands of hair every day. But if you’re losing more, it could be a sign of a condition called telogen effluvium, or excessive hair loss.

And, of course, stress can cause telogen effluvium, says Antonella Tosti, a hair loss dermatologist at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.

Experts don’t know exactly how common telogen effluvium is, in part because many people don’t get a proper diagnosis. But it’s more common in women than men because pregnancy-related changes in the body can trigger it, explained Angela Lamb, a dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.