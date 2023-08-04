Can stress cause hair loss?
Q: I’ve been under a lot of stress at work lately and have noticed that my hair is getting thinner and clumps in the shower. Is it true that stress can cause hair loss?
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, healthy people lose 50 to 100 strands of hair every day. But if you’re losing more, it could be a sign of a condition called telogen effluvium, or excessive hair loss.
And, of course, stress can cause telogen effluvium, says Antonella Tosti, a hair loss dermatologist at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine.
Experts don’t know exactly how common telogen effluvium is, in part because many people don’t get a proper diagnosis. But it’s more common in women than men because pregnancy-related changes in the body can trigger it, explained Angela Lamb, a dermatologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
Excessive hair loss can mean losing “up to a third of your hair volume,” he added. But the good news is that this is usually temporary.
Let’s find out the reasons
People usually develop telogen effluvium between six weeks and three months after a stressful event such as major surgery, a chronic or short-term illness (especially if one of the symptoms was a fever), pregnancy, or a death in the family. anything that causes stress or shock in your system,” Lamb said.
That’s because stress raises the body’s levels of cortisol, said Lamb, a hormone that has been shown to disrupt hair growth.
Research shows that this type of hair loss can occur after recovering from COVID-19. For example, in a 2022 study, a team of researchers interviewed almost 6,000 people in Brazil who had recovered from covid in the past three months. Almost half of them reported that they suffered from hair loss.
“If your hair was fine, you get covid, and after six, 10, 12 weeks you lose a tuft of hair in the shower… that’s telogen effluvium,” Lamb said.
Telogen effluvium can also occur as a reaction to chronic everyday stress, such as work or relationship stress, Tosti says.
Tosti said stress can also cause or exacerbate other conditions that lead to hair loss, such as alopecia areata, a condition in which the immune system attacks and destroys hair follicles, and lichen planus, a rare inflammatory condition that can lead to hair loss. scar tissue on the skin. scalp and hair loss. But Lamb noted that there are no definitive studies linking stress to the two conditions.
What can you do
If you’re losing hair due to stress, Lamb recommended taking a daily multivitamin containing vitamin D, which promotes hair growth, and vitamin B12, which has been shown to be deficient in some patients with telogen effluvium. it’s mixed limited. He noted that vitamins may be even more important for people recovering from major surgery, as deficiencies may be more common during this time.
Lamb does not recommend over-the-counter supplements, especially those sold as hair loss treatments that contain high doses of biotin, such as those sold by Vegamour, Nutrafol and Viviscal. Biotin supplements have been shown to interfere with thyroid hormone test results and can sometimes cause acne, he added.
If you want to try to speed up hair growth, you can try an over-the-counter topical minoxidil treatment like Rogaine, Tosti explained. Or you can ask your doctor for a prescription for oral minoxidil or oral finasteride, which are often included in health plans, Lamb said.
These treatments can “help speed up hair growth,” he said. But in most cases, Lamb added, stress-induced hair loss goes away and the hair grows back on its own.
“You’ll go through a shedding phase, which usually lasts a few weeks to a few months, and then it’s gone,” Lamb said.
However, if the detachment continues after three or four months, he added, you may need to see a doctor.