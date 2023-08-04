Camila Cabello shows her deep admiration for Lionel Messi in an Instagram post – Publimetro México

30 Jul 2023 at 3:52 pm.

Cuban-born singer Camila Cabello has made her fanaticism for Argentine footballer Lionel Messi clear by uploading a photo with him on her social networks and declaring her deep admiration.

The image shows the singer sporting a Miami Inter shirt with the number 10 and Messi’s name on the back, while the Argentina player poses smiling at him.

In the publication, Cabello expressed: “Fangirl mode fully unlocked when I saw @leomessi, obviously a goat, but also very kind and generous with her energy”

The photo has generated a huge response among fans of the singer and the footballer, who have shared the post and left comments of admiration and affection towards both the actors.

Messi the hero of the party full of celebrities

Camila Cabello’s encounter with Lionel Messi took place during an Inter Miami match owned by David Beckham, in which the Argentine plays as a player.

The appearance of the Argentine star has generated great expectations in American football, and has attracted great stars such as Cuban singer, Raw Alejandro, former tennis player Serena Williams, DJ Khaled.

Messi’s appearance in American football generated great anticipation among sports fans in the North American country, with the Inter stadium in Miami being particularly star-studded.