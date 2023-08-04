Buying all the LoL skins is crazy, costing over 10,000 euros, but there is a special prize for the players who do this – League of Legends.

League of Legends players who purchase all of the skins available in the Riot Games MOBA are eligible for a very juicy reward.

the first skin came League of Legends when we were back in mid 2009. The iconic Alistair Black was introduced into the game as a reward for players who purchased the Collector’s Edition and presented the Riot Games business plan. A free game where we could spend money to buy new skins for our favorite characters. It doesn’t even make sense to remember how successful the idea was, because this time a number is enough for clarity. Since the recolored version of Alistar was introduced into the game, 1555 different skins released in total. It is not surprising that the company is going to repeat this monetization system even in its future fighting game.

How much will it cost to buy all League of Legends skins?

A large number of cosmetics that have found their way into video games riot game since its launch, it usually generates a lot of curiosity in the community. Among the doubts total cost of skins. We know that buying all the League of Legends skins would be extremely expensive and uninteresting for most players. Skins are not required, and even if we like them, it’s enough to have a couple of outfits for each champion. However, none of this gets in the way of an almost morbid curiosity. to know the exact amount it will take to complete this collection task.

What’s great about League of Legends is that its history is documented with great accuracy, so the task is by no means impossible. Our first step will be classify skins by their price and availability. There are some that you can no longer buy. This does not always mean that they cannot be obtained, although we will explain this later.

level PR/SKIN LEATHER NUMBER GENERAL PR Classic (low) 390 3 1170 Classic (medium) 460 1 460 Classic (High) 520 161 (79) 42 640 Deluxe 750 130 (37) 69 750 Standard 975 293 (108) 180 375 epic 1350 728 (125) 814 050 legendary 1820 89(7) 149 240 Exception 2775 1 2775 final 3250 6 19 500 Special offers Stranger 143 (98) (45) ¿?? Results Average cost 1212 RP 1 555 (454) (45) 1 279 960 + ¿??

The problem with League of Legends skins is that "only" 1056 can be purchased directly from the in-game store at one time. The numbers you see in brackets in the table are the cosmetics that can be obtained through the Hextech Crafting system or sold at special times. This means that the purchase must be made in two stages.





direct purchase : They can be purchased directly from the store without too much difficulty and cost 1,279,960 Riot Points to purchase.

indirect purchase : We should get 454 cosmetic items by "re-rolling" in Hextech crafting (the sum of the numbers in brackets in the table). For this we need 1362 fragments. With a 70% chance of getting a skin fragment, the cheapest option would be to buy 70 sets of 28 chests for 5265 RP per set. This will amount to an additional 393,750 RP.

impossible: In the special aspects section, there are 45 (in brackets in the table) that cannot be obtained for money.

Along with Lux, Miss Fortune is the League of Legends character with the most skins: 19.

The account reaches 1,673,710 Riot Points. The most profitable way to buy them would be to buy 124 packs of one hundred euros, which gives us a total €12,400 to get all the skins we can get in League of Legends. We’ve made an estimate as accurate as possible, however, please note that the full list of cosmetic items that can be obtained exclusively from Hextech Crafting is not available, which may change the quantity slightly.

All said, this will be the price if we wanted to get all aspects in one day. We could save a lot of money by taking advantage of weekly sales or other promotions. However, anyone who can buy all of the League of Legends champion appearances certainly doesn’t want to save a few euros. Also You can become a professional gamer, work for Riot Games, or join the company’s affiliate program. therefore, they will unlock almost all cosmetics on your account.

Here’s what happens if you buy all the skins

In addition to the 12,400 euros spent, you would like 19 skins from Lux and many others from Miss Fortune that we do not know how you could use. However, this will not be the most interesting consequence after buying them all. There are two things that only happen to users who have a full collection of League of Legends cosmetics. First, this is when “Your Store” events happen, they can’t buy anything at all. The game simply sends them a message that no cosmetics meet the criteria to be selected for their offerings.

Players with all skins receive a special message in the “Your Shop” events.

However, there is also a curious reward. This is unofficial, but many users who completed the collection and contacted the company were able to Get one of the following skins for freewhich are included in the list of 45 that cannot be obtained in the video game:

Rusty Blitzcrank

Pax Sivir (Original)

Pax Twisted Fate (Original)

Urfwick (Original)

Riot singed

Riven Championship (Original)

There is nothing but these awards and call collection progress. Despite everything, this is a very interesting prize: a collector appreciates little more than access to another exclusive cosmetic product.

