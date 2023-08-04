BTS’s Jungkook wins fifth on “M Countdown” and wins the Triple Crown for “Seven” — performed by Treasure, ITZY and more
On the August 3 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown”, the candidate songs for first place were Newzine’s “Super Shy” and BTS’ Jungkook’s “Seven”. In the end, Jungkook of BTS won “Seven” with a total of 7,737 points.
This is the third time that “Seven” has won the first place in “M Countdown”, which means that the song has achieved a “triple corona”.
Congratulations Jungkook! Watch the announcement of the winner below:
This week’s performances include Infinite, Mamamoo+, Treasure, Itzy, Kwon Eun B, Monsta X to Shonu X Hyungwon, SoU, Oh My Girl, Nine.i, The Wind, Mirae, BBGirls, SevenS (formerly known as MASC Used to be controlled by. Zikers, XEED and 8TURN.
Check out all the submissions below!
Infinite – “New Feelings”
Mamamoo+ – “Dangdang”
Treasure – “Truthful”
ITZY – “Cake” + “None of My Business”
Kwon Eun Bi – “The Flash”
Shonu x Hyungwon from Monstat x – “Love Me a Little”
Soyu – “Aloha” (feat. Bora)
Oh My Girl – “Summer Is Here”
NINE.i – “Take It Off”
Mirae – “Jump!”
Wind – “We Go”
BBgirls – “One More Time”
Sevenous – “Wonderland”
Zikers – “Do or Die”
XEED – “Blue”
Eighth Turn – “Sketch”
