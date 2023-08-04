BTS’s Jungkook wins fifth on “M Countdown” and wins the Triple Crown for “Seven” — performed by Treasure, ITZY and more

BTS’s Jungkook Wins His Fifth Music Show Trophy For “Seven” (Featuring Latto)!

On the August 3 episode of Mnet’s “M Countdown”, the candidate songs for first place were Newzine’s “Super Shy” and BTS’ Jungkook’s “Seven”. In the end, Jungkook of BTS won “Seven” with a total of 7,737 points.

This is the third time that “Seven” has won the first place in “M Countdown”, which means that the song has achieved a “triple corona”.

Congratulations Jungkook! Watch the announcement of the winner below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM0fsUvBedI

This week’s performances include Infinite, Mamamoo+, Treasure, Itzy, Kwon Eun B, Monsta X to Shonu X Hyungwon, SoU, Oh My Girl, Nine.i, The Wind, Mirae, BBGirls, SevenS (formerly known as MASC Used to be controlled by. Zikers, XEED and 8TURN.

Check out all the submissions below!

Infinite – “New Feelings”

Mamamoo+ – “Dangdang”

Treasure – “Truthful”

ITZY – “Cake” + “None of My Business”

Kwon Eun Bi – “The Flash”

Shonu x Hyungwon from Monstat x – “Love Me a Little”

Soyu – “Aloha” (feat. Bora)

Oh My Girl – “Summer Is Here”

NINE.i – “Take It Off”

Mirae – “Jump!”

Wind – “We Go”

BBgirls – “One More Time”

Sevenous – “Wonderland”

Zikers – “Do or Die”

XEED – “Blue”

Eighth Turn – “Sketch”

