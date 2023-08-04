BTS’s Jungkook joins PSY in all-time record on the Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Jungkook’s debut single is making a historic mark on the music charts

jungkook continues to make impressive achievements with his debut solo single, “Seven!” Now, the youngest member of BTS has become the first Korean solo artist to spend multiple weeks at number one on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excel charts. The track remained at the top for two consecutive weeks.

Idol is also the second South Korean solo artist to spend more than one week in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. before that, just psychiatrist Conquered this mark more than a decade ago. “Seven” ranked ninth on this ranking, which ranks the most popular songs in the US.

It’s important to remember that, last week, singles from jungkook, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excel charts. track featuring the singer LottoThree at once reached the top of the American music rankings.

bts

in addition to jungkookThere are six more members of BTS: MRI, Ginnie, Useless, j-hope, V it is Jimin, The boygroup debuted in June 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now BigHit Music). Currently, the group is on hiatus due to the mandatory military conscription that the members are required to fulfill. Firstly, the original formation of the group should only return in 2025.

