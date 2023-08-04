bts: jungkook starts account on tiktok and interacts with latin fans in fun viral rehearsal tiktok, jungkook, bts, video | bts

Jungkook from BTS now finds himself on TikTok and interacts with his Latin fans. Photo: Rachna LR/BIGHIT/TikTok

Join Tiktok! Jungkook was the last member of BTS to debut as a solo artist with this song. ‘Seven’ And, after a successful performance abroad, the K-pop singer finds herself back in her native South Korea. Although he has not yet announced bad promotional activities, he has maintained contact with his army through his new TikTok account.

On August 1, Jungkook surprised his followers by sharing a TikTok about ENHYPEN on the Weaver platform. Even though it was intended to support the K-pop group, the youngest BTS exposed their official account of the video application.

Jungkook on viral TikTok from Latina fans

When jungkook revealed his tiktok account, indicate that you will not publish content on your profile, but you will interact with other users and view publications. Therefore, One of the first videos I commented on included a viral oratory by ARMY from Latin America About your dance on ‘Suchvita’ program by your partner btsSuga.

In this post on TikTok, Jungkook wrote “Go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go”., Immediately, your comment received thousands of likes from me and went viral in the video application, causing your fans to share the captures on other social networks with funny details: “¡Mi gente latino!”, “latinoamerica gnando como siempre”, “Amo”among others.

Jungkook’s nickname went viral

When I accidentally exposed his private account, Jungkook discovered that his nickname on TikTok was ‘Ian’. Soon, ‘Jungkook Ian’ became a trend in Korea, but Murthy did not take long to change that nickname to ‘JK’ and asked his army not to tamper with the name.

How is Jungkook on Tiktok?

This can be seen in your comments and in your profile Jungkook goes by the name @letjungcook7 on TikTok, Within a few hours, it got millions of followers.

Jungkook is found on TikTok under the name @letjungkook7. photo capture

After a few days, the South Korean idol already has more than 6 million followers, this figure will only grow. Besides, Jungkook has already made his first publication.

jungkook released video on tiktok

Even though he said he would not be posting videos, Jungkook released his first clip on TikTok on August 2. In it, he is seen dancing with Mingyue, his great friend of seventeen years, in a challenge to his song ‘Seven’.

Jungkook’s first stream on TikTok!

Just as he made sure that he would not post anything on his TikTok account, BTS’s Jungkook ignored his warning and on the other hand, got excited to go live. Watch the continuation of K-pop Idol’s first live in video application.

What did Jungkook say live on Tiktok?

Because it was his first broadcast on TikTok, Jungkook clarified that he didn’t know how to use the tool, so he ended the live after a few minutes: “Uh… configuration… I don’t know what.” It is, but it must be quickly erased. Bye, bye. I did it because I was curious”, he explained.

-Bad news from Jungkook-

Jungkook as a surprise guest at Suga’s concert

On August 4, Suga of BTS performed the first finale of the encore concert ‘D-Day in Seoul’ in front of thousands of ARMYs, who were surprised by Jungkook’s surprise appearance on stage to perform ‘Burn It’.

The surprises didn’t end there, so Jungkook also performed ‘Seven’ live as the second song: “I don’t want to leave for too long, but It’d be sad to sing alone, so I’ll present another number And then I’ll go. With this last song I will say goodbye. ¡Gracias a Todos!”, he said before delighting his fans with his only solo single.

Jungkook sings ‘Seven’ at Suga’s concert

As announced, Jungkook performed ‘Seven’ in front of an army of thousands at Suga’s ‘D-Day in Seoul’ concert. It was the first time she performed the song in front of a huge army crowd in her country.

Did Jungkook forget the lyrics to ‘Burn It’?

After Suga’s concert, Jungkook joined Weaver via a live broadcast and revealed that he forgot the lyrics to ‘Burn It’ during his performance: “I think he was so nervous, he didn’t remember the lyrics. Messed up the lyrics, he forgot (…) Lo I feel a lot for Yungi and Army.”