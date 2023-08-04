News

BTS is the most searched artist on Google in Brazil and in the world – comma

BTS is the most searched artist on Google in Brazil and the world (Photo: Revealed)

For those who thought the K-pop phenomenon would be fleeting, news: it remains steadfast and strong in Brazil and the world. Apostagolos.com survey shows that South Korean group BTS was the most searched in Brazil and worldwide in the last 12 months.

They were the most searched on average per month, followed by XXXTentacion and Shakira. BTS led searches on Google in 41 other countries, in addition to Brazil.

The survey used monthly search averages for the last 12 months available in Google’s Keyword Planner, and took into account results from Google and its partners in 189 countries.

Thousands of the most played music artists on the Spotify streaming platform were surveyed during this period. Countries that provide limited results to Google are removed from the final search results. The survey is due on June 28, 2023.

Top 10 most popular artists in the world

This list reinforces the presence of the most popular rhythms in the world today. Behind BTS the South Korean pop star, XXXTentacion, appears the American rapper with a meteoric career who has only released three albums, the last posthumous, He was killed in 2018, aged 20, in a last robbery attempt He was victimized in the state of Florida. In third place, Latinity was mixed with R&B by Colombian singer Shakira.

BTS – 13.6 million monthly searches on average
XXXTentacion – 9.14 million
Shakira – 9.14 million
Taylor Swift – 7.48 million
Harry Styles – 7.48 million
Selena Gomez – 7.48 million
Justin Bieber – 6.12 million
Rihanna – 6.12 million
Bad Bunny – 5 million
Ariana Grande – 5 million

more popular in different countries

BTS leads the survey in terms of the number of searches worldwide and, as expected, is the most searched artist in more than 189 countries included in the search. There are 42 different countries in which the group looks to take the lead, especially African and Asian countries.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny is at the forefront of the US. With several songs in Spanish, she is also the most searched artist in Hispanic American countries.

Shakira, on the other hand, is a European favorite, leading searches in other countries including Portugal, Spain, France and Italy.

BTS – 42 Countries
XXXTentacion – 31 Countries
Rihanna – 29 countries
Shakira – 19 countries
Bad Bunny – 18 Countries
Blackpink – 13 countries
Eminen – 11 countries
Harry Styles – 7 Countries
Taylor Swift – 3 Countries
Justin Bieber – 3 Countries

