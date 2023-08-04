‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

The actor best known for playing Don Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” passed away on Thursday (3). know more!

Known for playing Don Hector “Tio” Salamanca in the series “Breaking Bad”actor Mark Margolis Died last Thursday (3) at the age of 83. According to Variety, the star was suffering from an undisclosed illness and the news was confirmed by Mark’s son. morgan margolis,

Margolis’ manager, Robert Kolkersaid in a statement: “He was unique. We won’t see your choice again. He was a valued customer and lifelong friend. I was lucky to meet him.”

on Twitter, thomas schnauswriter and producer “Breaking Bad”also condoled the death of the actor. “Incredibly sad news. Mark used to make me laugh whenever we were together on set. I was lucky enough to have his character Teo walking, talking and teaching his nephews a lesson in my first[episode]of Breaking Bad. My love to his family and many friends.”

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis moved to New York at a young age to pursue acting. With over 70 credits in films and series spanning five decades, the star has appeared in major productions “Scarface” (1983), “better call Saul” (2015) and “Requiem for a Dream” (2000).

