Brazilian shines on ‘America’s Got Talent’, wins ‘Golden Buzzer’ and competes for US$1 million – 02/08/2023

27-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Henrique was one of the highlights of the event on Tuesday’s opening night. America’s Got Talent, a reality show in the United States that awards a US$1 million prize to the program’s best attraction. The young man impressed the judges and the audience by singing run to Youby Whitney Houston.

On stage, Gabriel said that he was visiting the country for the first time and he was excited about the opportunity. The singer’s falsetto and tuning during his performance left everyone in splits. The audience cheered and at the end everyone stood up to applaud him.

Heidi Klum, one of the show’s judges, commented, “If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a child, it would be Gabriel.” Judge Simon Cowell praised the young man’s talent. “People will love you. You’re so interesting. It was fantastic.”

Howie Mandel paused, saying, “I didn’t expect a voice like that to come out of your mouth. You sound like the coolest and best pop diva ever.”

golden buzzer

The most shocking comment came from actress and judge Sofia Vergara. In addition to claiming that she was left speechless by what she had just seen, the artist awarded Gabriel a golden buzzer, the famous golden bell in Portuguese. He’s still up for the $1 million prize.

The Magic Button takes the talent several steps further, making it possible to participate directly in the live show. He said, “I have no words, it was so perfect, fantastic. Your voice is beautiful. Your energy, who you are. It was perfect. This performance was something I was waiting for, something so beautiful and Very honest”, he said.

When Gabriel receives the golden buzzer, he cannot control his emotions. On social networks, the Brazilian thanked the judges who believed in her work. He wrote, “I feel that it is such an emotion that I am unable to express it in words.”