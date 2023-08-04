Bratz’s counterattack to the heroine of ‘Barbie’ Kylie Jenner: launches a joint collection with the star of ‘reality’ – Cine Notice

The controversy began when kids and toddlers had to decide between Barbie and the Bratz, fueled by the enthusiasm unleashed by Greta Gerwig’s film.

It had to pass and it passed. After more than a year it seems the only topic of conversation was barbieFrom Greta Gerwig’s film and Muneca by Mattel, Bratz, who appears represented in large-metres with a curious Guino, hands Han a thump of authority at the table.

Si, si, ehora empieza su pulsa con matel y van de la mano de, no mas y no des, que Kylie Jenner, a member of the Klan Kardashian, who is known worldwide thanks to her participation in the family “reality” , however there is a platform change between one format and another 16 years in antenna.

Just a few hours ago the women’s company, which in 2001 fueled the discussion among themselves and we wanted to ask Barbie or Bratz from King Magos, through a publication on the social network announced the first of its joint campaign with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Phase announced.





According to “post”, the first to reach the market will be A Mini Bratz Collectibles Line Which is already available at Walmart, Target and Amazon. Each unit includes a miniature Kylie Hecha Bratz and an accompanying mini accessory.

Of course, Bratz has taken some of these as references for the aesthetics of the various wristbands. Them looks like more prestigious Among the richest, did you know that Forbes accused him of inflating his fortune to make it to the list of young billionaires? Until Lila, one of the colors in trend this spring-summer, which was taken for the same occasion in 2019 with Melena.

In any case, according to what the toy company has said in its publication, this is certainly nothing more than the first phase of a brilliant and convenient collaboration for both parties.

To learn more fire, let me give you a little detail you might not have known before Bratz inventor Carter Bryant launched his wrists. I worked for Mattel, apparently. For about three years I was working as a designer for Barbie, but I found myself stagnating, as I believed I didn’t have much creative freedom, as the company’s marketing team forced me to focus on classic designs. Told to concentrate, but it was not so. Come up with the Tonic and Muñeca aesthetics, something that has always been accused of exaggerated conservatism in every sense.

The inspiration came one day after watching a group of teenagers “brutal” attitudeWhat does it mean to always behave well with the intention of achieving whatever you want, regardless of the first. Is that why my priests always say that no one asks?

In any case, the idea managed to convince half the world and spark a divide between the girls and boys who have always been Barbie’s and those who finally crossed over to the dark side.

With this new twist in the script, Bratz intends to return to the conversation together with Jenner, to address not only their core target audience, but also more niche profiles such as collectors or nostalgics. A ella una ayudita no le vendria mal, or que las kardashians you’re not living your best With accusations of popularity and now in search of a new physique that identifies with this pernicious trend of “heroin chic”, they agree to join forces with Muñeca’s rival of this time, the habitual keeper of the 90-60. . 90.









However, this is not the last powerful marketing move taken by Bratz, because in the past few weeks several photos of women have been published on Instagram who represent the stars of the moment: from Olivia Rodrigo in her song vampire Lana Del Rey working her shift at Waffle House.