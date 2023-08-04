Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ‘secret encounter’ while divorce turned toxic

Brad Pitt and his ex Angelina Jolie split four years ago, but their divorce dragged on for four years as they battled over custody of their six children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016, but the divorce lasted four years — and they’ve only seen each other a few times since their bitter split.

The pair got together in 2005 and became parents to six children – three biological and three adopted – before eventually marrying in 2014.

However, less than two years later, Hollywood’s most famous couple split and Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

After their split, mudslinging started and the former super couple seemed unable to be in the same room with each other.

Angelina, 45, claimed the last trouble for her came in 2016 while traveling on a private jet – claiming Brad, 56, had a fight with eldest son Maddox.

She claimed that he was intoxicated and was physically and verbally abusive.

Brad was eventually acquitted after a child services investigation, but the rift between the former lovers grew.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 after less than two years of marriage ,image: filmmagic)

Their relationship became so toxic over the next two years that a judge overseeing the case ordered Angelina to make amends with Brad so she could see their children.

Then, in 2018, ETOnline reported that Brad and Ange met secretly on their first in-person date in two years, in an attempt to learn to be civil to each other.

A source told the site: ‘Brad and Angelina actually had a secret meeting at her house.

The pair’s relationship broke down and a rift grew between them. ,Image: WireImage)

‘It’s the first time they’ve really come together to work things out after group therapy with the kids. Brad and Angie have a successful date.

‘They will carry out the plan established by the courts.’

‘Angelina decided it was time to try and make it work and Brad was relieved and all set to propose.

‘Brad has been dedicated to making amends throughout the process and now it finally looks like he is at a point where he can create a peaceful situation for the children.’

Brad is eventually granted visitation rights to allow him to see the children, but two years after their secret meeting, they are no closer to finalizing their divorce.

They are believed to have seen each other again in January 2019 – when they were spotted together at an office in Beverly Hills.

This couple’s divorce turned toxic ,Image: GC Images)

Former couple have six kids — and they’re fighting over custody ,Image: AFP/Getty Images)

The former couple reportedly met to try to work out the details of their divorce.

At the end of the year, a judge declared the couple legally single, but the complicated divorce process continued.

In March 2020, the former warrior reunited after two of his daughters had health problems.

Shiloh, 13, had hip surgery, while Zahara, 15, had surgery, and the conflict is believed to have brought Angelina and Brad back for another secret rendezvous.

Hollywood’s most famous couple is believed to be trying to put their bitterness behind them ,Image: Getty Images for Cinema for the Peak)

Three months later, it seemed the former couple reunited in June.

Brad was photographed leaving Angelina’s house on a motorcycle and reports suggested they had a tense two-hour meeting to go ahead with the divorce.

However, as of August, the case is still unresolved.

They are believed to continue finalizing agreements on finances, custody and child support.