‘Blue Beetle’: Bruna Marquezine comments on SPOILER about character Ted Kord

plot ofBlue Beetle’ Bring in xolo mariduna (“Cobra Kai”) as Jaime Reyes, the newest possessor of the scarab that turns him into a superhero.

In the comics, Reyes is the third character to play a hero, after Dan Garrett and Ted Kord.

And it looks like Kord is still alive in the universe the movie is set in…

This information has come from bruna marquezineWho is playing Jenny Kord…

Because of her last name, obviously, she is related to Ted.

in an interview for FandangoThe actress revealed that Jenny is her daughter and this relationship needs to be explored more deeply.

“Jenny is Ted Kord’s daughter. Before he disappeared, Ted ran Kord Industries, and now Jenny is doing her best to live up to her father’s legacy.





Unfortunately, he didn’t give more details, so the answers will only emerge 17 AugustWhen the film will be released in theaters across the country.

New graduate Jaime Reyes (xolo mariduna) returns home full of aspirations for the future, but he finds that the house is not the same as he left it. Just as he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the artifact chooses Jaime as its symbiotic host, the young man is given an incredible suit of armor that possesses extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his fate and earning him the name Blue Beetle. Let’s make a superhero.

susan sarandon Replaced Sharon Stone In the interpretation of the villain Victoria Kord. The character in question was created specifically for the film and does not exist in the comics.

Raul Max Trujillo (‘Mayans MC’) The second villain, Conrad Carapax, will remain the Indestructible Man. He was a rival archaeologist to the first Blue Beetle, Daniel Garrett.

Bruna Marquezin, Belisa Escobedo, Harvey Guillen it is Raul Max Trujillo The main cast has been confirmed.

angel manuel soto (Charm City Kings) with the script signed Gareth Dunnett-Alcoser (Miss Bala).