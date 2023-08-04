Billie Eilish surprises her fans with a new look: “New Age” | outfit

There are more and more artists who differentiate their different musical eras with new image changes. the last one? Billie Eilish. The American, who had already left behind her platinum ruby, decided to give a touch of color to her Azabache hair.

interpreter of bad man On this occasion, she chose passion red, a tone that we have already seen with other music stars such as Rosalia, Karol G, Shakira, Tini or Rihanna. However, Eilish hasn’t given herself some locks or a shower of color, no; He pointed to his roots.

With a publication on Instagram, the young woman has revolutionized all her followers, who immediately wonder if the next news will be seen. “Nueva era” is the remark that is repeated most often among his fans.

Ella, on her part, asked, “Do you remember me?” With a selfie that appears to have gathered hair, so you can clearly see the flexillo and the streak between the two space buns (Monits). “¿Como Olvidarlo?”, noted one.

What’s more, the artist has premiered this new Look – What will Magui say in the series? Paquita SalasAt the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago on the night of August 3. The singer appeared in a black swing set which included a T-shirt large size With the number 23 on the back of the Chicago Bulls (the legendary back of Michael Jordan).

This would be the umpteenth move for Billie Eilish’s hairdresser. Along the way, we’ve seen it in silver fur, phosphorite green, aquamarine, navy, blue… There is no grass color, which opposes. Y Todos Le Quedón Magnificent.

happier than ever I was marked by a Marilyn Monroe-like ruby ​​that took the leap to maturity. With this tan vivacious rojo, will he make the leap to quality again on his third disc?