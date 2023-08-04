Billie Eilish posts story on the sound of heavy metalcore

Who knows billie eilish Knows that the singer has a very close relationship with rock and this Tuesday (1) the American artist gave another proof of his passion for this genre.

Billy posted Story on instagram for the sound of “A Threnody for Modern Romance”musically it dies today which appears in the album Katif Choir (2004). At the time of the recording, which you can see in the post at the end of the article, the singer was driving on an expressway in some sunny place in the world.

It is worth recalling that It Dies Today recently confirmed their meeting and the group is scheduled to perform at Furnace Fest, which will take place between September 22 and 24 in Birmingham, Alabama (USA). Will Billy attend the event?

Billie Eilish on track to box office success barbie

We are here to tell you about the box office success barbie It has become since its launch on 20 July.

film starring margot robbie and directed by greta gerwig Through Song brings Eilish to its soundtrack “What was I made for?” And you can check out our review of the song at this link.

Read also: Incredible: Billie Eilish sings her favorite Paramore song with Hayley Williams in concert