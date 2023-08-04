Beyonce changes song lyrics to attack Erykah Badu and Lizzo during concert

Beyoncé changed the name of Lizzo to the original version of the song “Break My Soul”.

singer beyoncé “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” Lyrics Changed and Tribute Left Off lizzo during his show on Tuesday Night (1st). The pop star took the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, during the last leg of her Renaissance Tour.

In the original version of the song, the lyrics read: “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Raoul (You Know You Can Do It), Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Tony, Janet, Tierra Whack (Let Your Body Move to the Music), Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones (Hey, Hey, Hey), Helen Follasade Adu, Jilly from Philadelphia, I love you, boo (Come on, Vogue).”

Whereas beyoncé When he performed the song on Tuesday night, fans noticed he had changed his name. lizzo, by “Badu Badu Badu Badu”. However, the fact is that the name Bey spoke of eryka badu Sometimes it must have been a sign too. This week, Badu took to her Instagram and posted one of the singer’s looks during her “Renaissance World Tour,” and in the post, she posted a photo of herself in a similar look. “I guess I’m everyone’s stylist,” she wrote in the caption.

lizzo He has been sued by three of his former dancers for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, among other allegations. Several other former members of Lizzo’s team have spoken out in support of the lawsuit. in action driven by dancers ariana davis, crystal williams it is Noel RodriguezThey describe the working environment in the artist’s team as hostile, and claim to have faced sexual harassment, religious, racial and physical discrimination, aggression and episodes of false imprisonment.

Other ex-colleagues since the scandal broke lizzo came out to the public to support the allegations and recounted their experiences with the singer. film producer Sophia Nahli Allison, who would initially direct a documentary about him, said he traveled with the singer for a few days for production, but the experience forced him to leave the project. I was treated so disrespectfully by him. I saw how arrogant, self-centered and cruel she is.

