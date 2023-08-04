Health
Benefits of Including Broccoli in Your Diet
TOa priori, the appearance of broccoli does not make it a very appetizing food. Many times we eat with our eyes, and it is true that the first impression of this food does not make us want to eat it.. But what if we told you that eating broccoli is very good for your health?
Here are the main benefits of broccoli for your health.
Although it is no secret to anyone, broccoli is not only very beneficial for weight loss and weight loss when included in your diet. It is also very important to take care of the different parts of the eyes, as we will see later.
- protect your eyes : Nutrients such as zeaxanthin and beta-carotene, as well as vitamin A, make broccoli an eye health protector. Prevents muscle degeneration, cataracts and UV damage. The lutein it contains protects the eyes from degenerative diseases such as cataracts and other eye diseases age related.
- improve your skin Vitamin C promotes collagen production, helping to stop premature skin aging. Rich in beta-carotene, broccoli acts as a powerful antioxidant that leaves skin softer, brighter and more hydrated. In addition, thanks to the vitamins A, B and C contained in it, we will also increase hair growth and strengthen nails.
- Has anti-cancer properties: Activates defenses with glucosinolates that stimulate the immune system to destroy tumor cells. The high content of vitamins A, C and E, amino acids, zinc and potassium enhances its anti-cancer properties.
- prevents anemiabroccoli is one of the vegetables more iron
- prevents constipation: Due to its fiber content, broccoli is recommended to fight constipation, because thanks to this property helps prevent stomach conditions such as acidity, inflammation and improves digestion.
- Ideal to take during pregnancy: Because it is rich in folic acid, protein, calcium, antioxidants, fiber and phosphorus, every mother-to-be should consume it. Broccoli is a very nutritious and necessary product in the diet during pregnancy.