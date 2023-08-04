Belinda steals summer in red bikini and dazzles from Thailand

Belinda had a great time in Thailand. Photo: Getty Images

Belinda not only impresses with photos in pajamas, but now she stole summer with a red bikini from vacation to Thailand. The actress once again confirmed that she has one of the most remarkable figures in Mexican show business with looks for which she wrote: “Great trip.”

The “Sapito” translator, who is expected to have a collaboration with Featherweight, may also reappear on the scene after her visit to Thailand, and it is even said that she even he will meet Daniela Lujan againhis intended rival, in a special 2000s pop tour that will feature stars from children’s soap operas of the generation to which the two actresses belonged.

Belinda falls in love with a red bikini from Thailand

Belinda’s dream vacation in Thailand left her with precious memories, at least that’s how she showed it. In addition, his trip was shared with Geraldine Bazan and they both looked very relaxed in elephant sanctuary.

With her red bikini, the singer stole sighs from her followers, who overflowed with compliments in her post:

“When I saw Barbie, I thought that there is no better actress, but you missed your child, you really could be Barbie”

“Belinda still can’t forget her trip to Thailand and I still can’t forget her beauty”

“Wow”

“What a shock!”

“I pause to look at your pictures, I love you”

“More beautiful than ever”

“Belinda is spelled with a B – beautiful”

The best photos of Belinda in Thailand

The “Love at First Sight” singer also showed off her wasp waist in a tight red dress.

While visiting the elephant sanctuary, he looked stunning.

For nights, he chose a radiant look.

He conquered with his selfies in front of the mirror.

This is how Belinda wakes up…

What is known about his participation in the 2000s X Forever?

This summer, the 2000s pop tour will have a special version with stars from children’s soap operas such as Friends X Siempre, Aventuras en el tiempo and Cómplices al rescate.

Daniela Luján has been seen at rehearsals and all indications are that Belinda will be the special guest of the November 10 show in Guadalajara.